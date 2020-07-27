Returning Warriors journey home comes at a price

Warriors players Ken Maumalo, Agnatius Paasi, David Fusitu’a and King Vnuniayawa have returned to New Zealand to be with their families however, their journey home comes at a price.

With all NRL players losing 50 per cent of the wages due to the financial implications of Covid-19, the returning quartet are believed to be taking another substantial pay cut.

Team-mate Nathaniel Roache says the returning players have the full support of the squad after promise of families joining the Warriors members in Australia fell through.

“They’re going for a good reason there’s a lot more to footy they got their families and which is pretty sad because they were promised a long time ago that they would be over here spending time with them.