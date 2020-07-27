TODAY |

Returning Warriors journey home comes at a price

Source:  1 NEWS

Warriors players Ken Maumalo, Agnatius Paasi, David Fusitu’a and King Vnuniayawa have returned to New Zealand to be with their families however, their journey home comes at a price.

The four Warriors players says it’s not about money as they return to NZ to be with their families. Source: 1 NEWS

With all NRL players losing 50 per cent of the wages due to the financial implications of Covid-19, the returning quartet are believed to be taking another substantial pay cut.

Team-mate Nathaniel Roache says the returning players have the full support of the squad after promise of families joining the Warriors members in Australia fell through.

“They’re going for a good reason there’s a lot more to footy they got their families and which is pretty sad because they were promised a long time ago that they would be over here spending time with them.

“We support them 100 per cent and although its sad to see them go, and I’m sure the team footy wise will miss them a lot but there’s more to it.”

