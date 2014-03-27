Retirement decision 'out of my hands' says Sam Burgess as Rabbitohs star pulls pin on NRL career

Sam Burgess says he had no choice but to retire from the NRL after a chronic shoulder injury.

Burgess confirmed today he had played his 182nd and final game for South Sydney after a chronic left shoulder injury became apparent following a routine surgery this year.

"This decision was one of the hardest decisions I've had to make in my life, however the decision was out of my hands essentially. I am no longer able to be myself day-in, day-out on the training field and consequently the playing field," Burgess said.

