TODAY |

Retired NRL star Sam Burgess to face court over his father-in-law’s intervention order

AAP
More From
League
NRL

Recently retired NRL star Sam Burgess is due to face a court south of Sydney over an intervention order taken out on behalf of his father-in-law.

The former South Sydney captain, who announced his retirement a week ago, has been charged over an allegation he intimidated Mitchell Hooke in October.

While Burgess isn't required to face court over the intimidation charge until December, the apprehended domestic violence order is due to be mentioned on Wednesday at Moss Vale Local Court.

NSW Police confirmed last week Burgess, 30, was charged after officers were called to a property at Glenquarry, east of Bowral, over a domestic dispute.

No one was injured in the incident.

The England and Great Britain international announced his retirement last week, having failed to recover from a chronic shoulder injury that forced him to miss the current Lions tour of New Zealand.

Sam Burgess. Source: Photosport
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Fijian included in stats-based Rugby World Cup XV
2
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
3
TJ Perenara applauded for using winner's speech at World Rugby awards to congratulate Boks
4
One last laugh: Despite Kieran Read's best attempts to stop him, Steve Hansen gets media chortling with final zinger
5
SBW reportedly poised to sign $10 million contract with Toronto Wolfpack
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:50

'Everyone's crying' – Tonga stars react to history-making victory over Kangaroos
00:38

Dancing Andrew Fifita videobombs Tonga teammates post-match interview

Fiji can emulate Tonga's rugby league success, says coach
02:57

Tonga fans parade through central Auckland, dance on public transport after win over Kangaroos