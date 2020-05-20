Retired NRL great Paul Gallen 'would consider' answering Warriors front row crisis

He turns 39 in less than three months but NRL great Paul Gallen is willing to emerge from retirement to help out the New Zealand Warriors in their hour of need.



With the Warriors suffering a front-row crisis after Leeson Ah Mau joined Bunty Afoa and Jackson Frei on the sidelines, Gallen says he's ready to answer any SOS call.



"The sacrifices they've made, I would consider it," Gallen told radio 2GB's Wide World of Sports program on Tuesday night.



"Look, I only retired last year. I was doing plenty of contact work in training with the (Cronulla) Sharkies up until two months ago.



"It's probably a long shot, but I would consider it."



According to league statistician David Middleton, Gallen would be third-oldest player in premiership history behind Billy Wilson (40 years, five days) for North Sydney in 1967 and Tedda Courtney (39 years, 311 days) for Western Suburbs in 1924 should he pull on a Warriors jersey.



And making a comeback all the more tempting for Cronulla's 2016 premiership- winning captain is the fact he needs just two matches to join legends Cameron Smith (412), Cooper Cronk (372), Darren Lockyer (355) and Terry Lamb (350) in the exclusive 350-game club.



"Two more. Give me two games, boys," Gallen said.



The NRL has somewhat controversially rejected the Warriors' request for a player loan after Ah Mau sustained a pectoral tear that will sideline him until September.



Afoa and Frei have already been ruled out for the season with knee injuries.



Himself a 19-season warrior, Gallen would seem the ultimate fit for the Warriors, who are stranded in Australia with little hope of bringing in reinforcements.



But he understands why the league denied their plea for help.



"Probably because there's no second-grade competition going on at the moment I think it is a little bit harsh," Gallen said.



"But also I think it is dangerous to just go and give some of these better second-grade player to the Warriors.



"What happens if they get injured or their own club gets injuries and they need to come up and play first grade?



"It's a real hard one this one.



"The Warriors have done such an amazing job to get over into Australia, (made) so many sacrifices to get this game again.

