 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'This is about representing your family and culture' - Dinah Jane honoured to sing Tongan national anthem at RLWC

share

Source:

1 NEWS

US pop star Dinah Jane said she is humbled to sing the Tongan national anthem at tonight's Rugby League World Cup semi-final between Tonga and England in Auckland.

The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 20-year-old singer from Fifth Harmony said she'll give it her best as she hopes to make her Tongan grandparents proud.

"I know that this anthem means more than just an anthem, it's you representing your people, your culture and it's definitely a prayer," said Jane.

She said she was overcome with emotion after seeing the reaction of her grandparents after singing the anthem to them for the first time.

The Fifth Harmony star said she has seen the unbelievable support for Mate Ma'a Tonga through social media.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I wanted to cry, it just brought so much light into my grandfather and grandmother's eyes.

"They grew up in Tonga and for them to see their granddaughter who is living in America, living her dream and singing their anthem makes them so proud.

Taumalolo has had an outstanding tournament so far at this year's RLWC.
Source: 1 NEWS

"This is about you representing your family and culture."

Jane is an American singer of Tongan, Samoan, Fijian and Danish descent.

More Tonga league content:

Tom Burgess is confident his side will not get overawed by the occasion, with the match being sold out at Mt Smart.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
Kristian Woolf said the energy in the squad has been unbelievable.
Source: 1 NEWS
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS
Mate Ma'a Tonga will face England at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday for a spot in the World Cup final.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

00:30
2
Andrew Fifita was denied a try at the death as England came out on top 20-18 over Tonga in Auckland.

Distraught Tongan players inconsolable, as loyal fans sing to ease the pain of crushing last minute loss in RLWC semi

00:30
3
The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane performs stunning rendition of Tongan national anthem as proud King watches on


02:31
4
The Samoan rugby union is engaged in a funding row with the game's governing body.

Samoan Prime Minister compares Manu Samoa rugby team to 'slaves being fed to the lions' ahead of England Test

01:17
5
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

01:05
The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Over a dozen people injured after terror scare causes mass panic on one of London's busiest shopping streets

The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

01:44
1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline, but corrections says it still has plenty of work to do.

'We're finding more contraband' – corrections says it's winning the war on drugs in prisons

1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline.

01:17
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem in public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final.


02:29
Mother-of-three Angela Cuming took to Twitter to express her outrage at a lewd joke sent to her by Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

'I misjudged badly' - Hamilton City Councillor resigns from local committee after sending woman link to sexually offensive video

The video contained a crass, sexually explicit message in reference to her last name.

13:53
Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.

Futurist predicts driverless cars by 2021

Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 