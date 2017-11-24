'This is about representing your family and culture' - Dinah Jane honoured to sing Tongan national anthem at RLWC

US pop star Dinah Jane said she is humbled to sing the Tongan national anthem at tonight's Rugby League World Cup semi-final between Tonga and England in Auckland.

The 20-year-old singer from Fifth Harmony said she'll give it her best as she hopes to make her Tongan grandparents proud.

"I know that this anthem means more than just an anthem, it's you representing your people, your culture and it's definitely a prayer," said Jane.

She said she was overcome with emotion after seeing the reaction of her grandparents after singing the anthem to them for the first time.

"I wanted to cry, it just brought so much light into my grandfather and grandmother's eyes.

"They grew up in Tonga and for them to see their granddaughter who is living in America, living her dream and singing their anthem makes them so proud.

"This is about you representing your family and culture."

Jane is an American singer of Tongan, Samoan, Fijian and Danish descent.