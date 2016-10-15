Representative spots on the line in NRL All Stars match: Mal Meninga

Australian coach Mal Meninga has dangled a carrot in front of the host of representative hopefuls on show in tonight's NRL All Stars game.

The match is seen as a pre-season primer and celebration of indigenous culture however Meninga says that representative spots are up for grabs and the match is a golden chance to make a good impression.

Corey Parker, Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga and Johnathan Thurston Source: Getty

While the trans-Tasman Test and State of Origin are still months away, Meninga said he and NSW and Indigenous coach Laurie Daley will use it as a gauge as to how his players perform up against some of the best in the business.

There are a handful of players on both sides - including Penrith's Bryce Cartwright and Gold Coast pair Nathan Peats and Ryan James - pushing for Origin call-ups this year.

There are several more, such as Mitchell Moses, Moses Mbye, Latrell Mitchell and Jordan McLean who are considered state players in waiting while World All Stars captain Jake Friend has been earmarked as the heir to Cameron Smith's Queensland and Australian No.9 jumper.

"It's an opportunity for a lot of younger players in the team," Meninga said.

"There's guys like Jake sitting behind Smithy, it's a great opportunity for him to show his wares in a greater forum.

"We've got some great talent throughout the whole side so it's a great opportunity to put their name forward for rep sides this year whether it be Queensland or NSW or the Kangaroos."

Meninga is a big believer in creating pathways into representative teams and during his time in charge of the Maroons gave a great focus to the Emerging Queensland squad, a concept now copied by NSW.

Since taking over as Australian coach, he has attempted to establish the Prime Minister's XIII as a genuine stepping stone into the Kangaroos and sees the World and Indigenous All Stars teams in a similar way.

"I like to see how guys handle different environments, how they mix as a group and as a team, that's really important," Meninga said.