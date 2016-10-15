 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Representative spots on the line in NRL All Stars match: Mal Meninga

share

Source:

AAP

Australian coach Mal Meninga has dangled a carrot in front of the host of representative hopefuls on show in tonight's NRL All Stars game.

The match is seen as a pre-season primer and celebration of indigenous culture however Meninga says that representative spots are up for grabs and the match is a golden chance to make a good impression.

Corey Parker, Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga and Johnathan Thurston

Corey Parker, Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga and Johnathan Thurston

Source: Getty

While the trans-Tasman Test and State of Origin are still months away, Meninga said he and NSW and Indigenous coach Laurie Daley will use it as a gauge as to how his players perform up against some of the best in the business.

There are a handful of players on both sides - including Penrith's Bryce Cartwright and Gold Coast pair Nathan Peats and Ryan James - pushing for Origin call-ups this year.

There are several more, such as Mitchell Moses, Moses Mbye, Latrell Mitchell and Jordan McLean who are considered state players in waiting while World All Stars captain Jake Friend has been earmarked as the heir to Cameron Smith's Queensland and Australian No.9 jumper.

"It's an opportunity for a lot of younger players in the team," Meninga said.

"There's guys like Jake sitting behind Smithy, it's a great opportunity for him to show his wares in a greater forum.

"We've got some great talent throughout the whole side so it's a great opportunity to put their name forward for rep sides this year whether it be Queensland or NSW or the Kangaroos."

Meninga is a big believer in creating pathways into representative teams and during his time in charge of the Maroons gave a great focus to the Emerging Queensland squad, a concept now copied by NSW.

Since taking over as Australian coach, he has attempted to establish the Prime Minister's XIII as a genuine stepping stone into the Kangaroos and sees the World and Indigenous All Stars teams in a similar way.

"I like to see how guys handle different environments, how they mix as a group and as a team, that's really important," Meninga said.

"Not so much the footy side of things, but as people, that's an important part of it."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


00:22
2
NZ, Australia, China, England and Japan were no match for the Bolt - All Stars side at the Nitro Athletics event.

Watch: Usain Bolt leaves Kiwis and Aussies in his dust as All Stars power to victory in mixed 4x100m relay


00:28
3
Eliza McCartney was all smiles even after a shocking blooper while accepting the Halberg Sporting moment of 2016 award.

Watch: Eliza's all smiles again! Awesome scenes as a giggling McCartney takes home fans choice Halberg

00:41
4
Rio Gold medallist Lisa Carrington won Sportswoman of the Year after being nominated for the award six times prior.

As it happened: Lisa Carrington sweeps all before her to claim Supreme award

00:29
5
The Olympic champion claimed her first Supreme Halberg at the sixth time of asking.

NZ Olympic hero Lisa Carrington claims top prize at Halberg Awards

00:29
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech

Malone's speech was short, but packed with impact.


00:41
Rio Gold medallist Lisa Carrington won Sportswoman of the Year after being nominated for the award six times prior.

As it happened: Lisa Carrington sweeps all before her to claim Supreme award

The Rio Olympic champion beat out Mahe Drysdale, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke and Liam Malone to take home the award for 2017.

00:32
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

After testing positive for banned drugs 1 NEWS can confirm Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu's B test has come back negative.

02:49
The police figures fly in the face of government claims that we're winning with war.

New figures go against government claims, suggest NZ losing war on P

A support group working to educate people about the dangers of P claim the government are losing their battle.


00:20
RAW: Car bursts into flames on central Auckland overpass near harbour bridge

Raw: Raging car fire on Auckland CBD motorway stops rush hour traffic

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen rising from the Northern Motorway overpass above Victoria Park.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ