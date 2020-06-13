Reporter sent for Covid-19 test, breaks rules to interview Valentine Holmes

The NRL's Covid-19 protocols have again been breached, this time as Fox Sports reporter Hannah Hollis conducted a sideline interview with North Queensland Cowboys fullback Valentine Holmes.

During the Cowboys' 37-26 loss to the Warriors on the Central Coast last night, Holmes was forced to limp from the field, having injured his ankle.

Working as the match's sideline reporter, Ms Hollis leaned over a fence in order to interview Holmes in the second half.

Ms Hollis appears to have breached the NRL's Covid-19 protocols, not adhering to the two-metre distance required between media and players.

As a result, she has been sent for a Covid-19 test, the Sydney Morning Herald report.

No word has been given on whether Holmes will also be required to self-isolate until the Covid-19 test results return.

The breach comes just days after a similar incident at the Wests Tigers' training, where Benji Marshall kissed reporter Michelle Bishop on the cheek.