Refs dropped after Warriors loss as NRL head of football admits to multiple errors

In scant consolation for the Warriors, the NRL has admitted several crucial mistakes in the two-point loss to Parramatta on Saturday.

The four officials, referees Chris Sutton and Chris Buttler and touch judges Clayton Sharpe and Adam Cassidy, involved in the match have been dropped from the NRL as a result, NRL head of football elite competitions Graham Annesley announced today.

Annesley paid particular attention in his weekly football to two decisions around strips that both went against the Warriors and also a Parramatta try that was incorrectly awarded.

"There were a number of errors made," Annesley admitted though he wouldn’t debate whether Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s pass to set up what would have been the match-winner was in fact forward.

"I generally try to avoid talking about alleged forward passes as they can be so close and hard to call, and we could debate it for a long time," Annesley said.

The Kiwi club were denied a last minute try against the Eels.

"I honestly could not tell you if it was forward or not and there is the problem with trying to use the video referee to rule on forward passes, I think that decision will always divide opinion."

Cameron George says the club will work with the NRL on the issue.

"Most of things we want to talk about today come out of one game, and particularly the two stripping incidences.”

"The play where Harris-Tavita was penalised for a strip: that was a legal strip and that should not have been penalised, to compound that error Parramatta score off the ensuing set."

The Warriors coach wasn't impressed with the officials in yesterday's 24-22 loss on multiple fronts.

Annesley said the Warriors were entitled to a penalty later in the game after the Eels ripped the ball from Gerard Beale despite three players being in the tackle.

"The Warriors were entitled to a penalty there, those were two significant errors in that game from our officials," Annesley said.

A try scored for Parramatta by winger Maika Sivo early in the second half should not have awarded, Annesley said.

"A slower look showed after Green knocks it backwards and the ball did in fact touch (Dylan) Brown's hand after the fact, so should have been a knock-on and no try," he said.

Speaking about the demotion of the four officials involved, Annesley said: "They have to be accountable. They are serious errors."

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reacts after the Maika Sivo try. Parramatta Eels v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League. Bankwest Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 27th July 2019.
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Source: Photosport
The Warriors coach wasn't impressed with the officials in yesterday's 24-22 loss on multiple fronts.

Frustrated Stephen Kearney vents about 'very ordinary' refs after latest controversial call costs Warriors
Manly were given the ball with one minute left inside Melbourne's 20 and Daly Cherry-Evans was ready to shine.

Sea Eagles capitalise on basic Storm error, win golden point thriller with clutch field goal
'Disgraceful officiating' in Warriors loss leads TAB to refund $44,000 worth of bets
Warriors robbed by officials again in two-point loss to Eels