 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Referee Matt Cecchin overlooked for World Cup final after Tonga controversy

share

Source:

AAP

Matt Cecchin has been overlooked as referee for the Rugby League World Cup final with Gerard Sutton getting the nod.

Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.
Source: Breakfast

Cecchin was embroiled in controversy at the end of last Saturday's semi-final when he declined to refer a Tonga try to the video referee which could have given the tiny island nation a last-gasp win.

Tongan prop Andrew Fifita lost control of the ball under the pressure of an Ellitott Whitehead tackle before regathering and rolling over the tryline in the dying seconds.

Fifita protested he'd had the ball pulled from his grasp however Cecchin made the on-field ruling of no try and decided not to send it upstairs.

Tongan coach Kristian Woolf said he was shocked Cecchin did not at least send the incident to the video referee to be examined.

England ran out 20-18 winners and Tongan fans took to the streets of Auckland on Sunday and Monday nights to protest the result.

Tongan fans protested what they saw as an unfair decision in the Rugby League World Cup semi loss.
Source: 1 NEWS

World Cup head of officiating Tony Archer on Sunday came out in support of Cecchin, saying he'd made the correct ruling and was in contention to officiate the final.

Sutton - who refereed the 2017 NRL grand final alongside Cecchin - got the final nod however Archer praised both for performing admirably during the tournament.

"It was obviously a difficult decision to pick the referee for the final after Matt Cecchin's and Gerry's excellent performances in the semi-finals and throughout the tournament," Archer said.

"But I'm confident were have chosen the right person to do job.

"I've been very satisfied with the performances of our officials."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

03:49
1
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Referee Matt Cecchin overlooked for World Cup final after Tonga controversy

00:42
2
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

Watch: Jubilant welcome for Mate Ma'a Tonga on arrival in Nuku'alofa as cops struggle to clear way for players' bus

01:29
3
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

00:51
4
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

00:47
5
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:42
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

Watch: Jubilant welcome for Mate Ma'a Tonga on arrival in Nuku'alofa as cops struggle to clear way for players' bus

Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

00:23
Timi Te Maipi was protesting Gallagher Group CEO's comments that the Treaty of Waitangi is a farce.

Watch: KKK robe-wearing Waikato-Tainui kaumatua stands in protest over 'racist' remarks outside Gallagher Group's Hamilton office

The incident came after Sir William Gallagher said the Treaty of Waitangi was a farce in a business speech.


00:35
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

Watch: Winston Peters has Parliament laughing arguing coalition document shrunk because of 'changed font'

National's Paula Bennett was trying to tease out more about the unreleased document.

01:09
The PM says their union is even more special by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with New Zealand.

Watch: 'Our heartiest congratulations' - Jacinda Ardern wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'many years of happiness'

The PM says their union is even more special by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 