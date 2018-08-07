TODAY |

Ref who missed Peta Hiku head knock to take charge of Warriors v Raiders

1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors

Scrutiny towards referees taking charge of Warriors fixtures might intensify even more this week, with Gavin Badger appointed to oversee tomorrow night's match up with the Raiders at Mt Smart Stadium.

Badger, 46, was stood down after overseeing the Warriors' 24-20 victory over the Newcastle Knights back in round 16, as he and fellow referee Adam Gee failed to stop play after a head knock to centre Peta Hiku.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi club were denied a last minute try against the Eels. Source: 1 NEWS

The appointment comes after the Warriors' controversial defeat to the Eels last weekend, after which all four match officials were axed, with a 9-2 penalty count against the Kiwi side, as well as an incorrect ruling on a forward pass that denied a winning try.

Speaking to media earlier this week though, Hiku said that the Warriors aren't concentrating on referees before facing the Raiders.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Warriors winger says he knows he grounded the ball in the close win over the Knights, despite what the officials think. Source: 1 NEWS

"I hope they ref their own game and just don't think about it too much, hopefully it's not in the back of their minds when they run out," he said.

"The last thing we want is more story-lines about the refs, everyone just wants to see the players decide each game."

The Warriors face the Raiders at 8pm tomorrow at Mt Smart Stadium.

Peta Hiku. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Cronulla Sharks. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 29 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Peta Hiku. Source: Photosport
More From
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:48
The young first-five was the only player to not feature against Argentina.
Josh Ioane made unavailable for Otago's Ranfurly Shield defence, despite All Blacks axing
2
The video was released in support of the All Blacks’ trip to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.
Watch: New Air NZ safety video features current and legendary All Blacks, Suits star and Cliff Curtis
3
Sonny Bill Williams hits out at those saying he's under pressure to retain All Blacks spot
4
The Kiwi star scored from the spot before his side crashed to defeat.
Kiwi Sarpreet Singh holds nerve, scores for Bayern in penalty shootout against Tottenham
5
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's rise to NRL stardom with Raiders fuelled by his family
MORE FROM
League
MORE
WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - JULY 14: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad of the Raiders celebrates scoring a try during the round 17 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Canberra Raiders at WIN Stadium on July 14, 2019 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Canberra focused on finishing top-four heading into clash with Warriors
Kodi Nikorima . Auckland Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. Round 17 2019. Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. July 13, 2019. Copyright photo: Patrick Hamilton /Photosport.co.nz

Kodi Nikorima named to return for Warriors against the Raiders at Mt Smart

Warriors hooker Issac Luke suspended for three games

02:39

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's rise to NRL stardom with Raiders fuelled by his family