Ref who missed Peta Hiku head knock to take charge of Warriors v Raiders

Scrutiny towards referees taking charge of Warriors fixtures might intensify even more this week, with Gavin Badger appointed to oversee tomorrow night's match up with the Raiders at Mt Smart Stadium.

Badger, 46, was stood down after overseeing the Warriors' 24-20 victory over the Newcastle Knights back in round 16, as he and fellow referee Adam Gee failed to stop play after a head knock to centre Peta Hiku.

The appointment comes after the Warriors' controversial defeat to the Eels last weekend, after which all four match officials were axed, with a 9-2 penalty count against the Kiwi side, as well as an incorrect ruling on a forward pass that denied a winning try.

Speaking to media earlier this week though, Hiku said that the Warriors aren't concentrating on referees before facing the Raiders.

"I hope they ref their own game and just don't think about it too much, hopefully it's not in the back of their minds when they run out," he said.

"The last thing we want is more story-lines about the refs, everyone just wants to see the players decide each game."