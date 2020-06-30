Recruitment manager at Warriors hails new Fijian signing as ‘one of the best athletes I’ve come across’

The Warriors have signed giant Fijian winger Iliesa Junior Ratuva, who has been hailed by the club’s recruitment manager as “one of the best athletes I’ve come across in my time in footy”.

The 21-year-old, who has blinding speed despite weighing 110kg and being 196cm tall, will return to Auckland after attending King’s College on a rugby scholarship, where he played as a lock or flanker.

After signing with the Melbourne Storm and switching codes. Ratuva moved out to the wing.

He played with the Victorian Thunderbolts in the Queensland under-20 competition, scoring some long-range tries with a long, loping stride.

“Junior is one of the best athletes I’ve come across in my time in footy,” Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan said.

“His progress has been hampered by injury but he’s now back in training and we expect him to develop into a high-class NRL player with some game time under his belt.

“Junior has worked really hard on his rehab and is primed to hit the ground running in 2021.”