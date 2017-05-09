 

'It reached the point where I had to make a call' - Kieran Foran reveals he's leaving Warriors

The Warriors have confirmed star half Kieran Foran is leaving the club at the end of the season and returning to Sydney to be closed to his two children.

The NRL star said he felt a genuine sense of devotion to the club after they helped him “revive” his career.
Foran announced today he would leave the Warriors despite the positive environment surrounding him at the club.

"It has been an incredibly tough decision to make but it has reached the point where I had to make a call and I’ve done that today," Foran said.

"I love it so much here at this club and I have so many people to thank for helping me to get my life and my football career back on track.

"I really wanted to find a way of staying and spending more time here because it’s so good being around the boys and the people here. Every day I have a smile on my face when I come to training."

Foran said the decision ultimately came down to his children.

"In the end, it came down to my kids and what’s best for them. I need to be back in Sydney to be closer to them.

"Before I do there’s plenty to do here. I want to finish here as well as I possibly can. We can do something this year and I want to play my part in that."

Warriors halves Kieran Foran and Shaun Johnson.

Foran's future with the club had been debated since he signed a one-year deal with the Warriors as he consistently spoke of how difficult it was to be away from his ex-partner and two kids.

Rumours regarding a possible next club have surrounded the Kiwi all season as well but the Bulldogs appear to be the front-runners with room in the salary cap as well as a familiar face in coach Des Hasler to work with.

Foran made his debut for the Warriors against Gold Coast in early April and has played in the Warriors' last five matches.

Warriors managing director Jim Doyle said Foran's decision was understandable.

"Of course, we would have liked Kieran to stay longer and we looked at ways of making that possible," he said.

"I know how much he likes it here and how much he wanted to extend his time but his kids’ welfare is paramount. We support him in what he has decided to do and wish him all the best."

