 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Rape lawsuit against Jarryd Hayne appears headed for sensational US jury trial

share

Source:

AAP

A rape civil lawsuit filed against Jarryd Hayne appears headed to a sensational jury trial in California with the NRL star and his accuser failing to resolve the matter at mediation talks.

Jarryd Hayne

The alleged rape happened in 2015 while Jarryd Hayne was living in the US playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Source: Getty

Lawyers for both sides have filed a joint update on the case to the US District Court and Hayne's friends in Australia have emerged as potential keys to the lawsuit.

Hayne, former New Zealand rugby league international Krisnan Inu, Bryce Poisel and Tim Dengate have been named as "foreign nationals" who will be deposed, possibly in Australia, for the lawsuit.

The alleged victim claims Hayne raped her while he was living in the US in 2015 and playing NFL for the San Francisco 49ers.

"After an evening out with mutual friends in San Jose, California, plaintiff alleges that she was sexually assaulted by defendant at his residence," the lawyers wrote.

"Defendant denies this allegation."

The lawyers told the court the parties attended unsuccessful mediation talks on May 14.

"The parties may conduct a second attempt at mediation after some discovery has been conducted," the lawyers wrote.

The legal teams also indicated they will arrange for forensic testing of certain items seized by the San Jose Police Department in its criminal investigation.

San Jose police, after undertaking their investigation, declined to charge Hayne.

Hayne's accuser is seeking "monetary damages" although the amount has yet to be disclosed.

"Plaintiff has provided available damage calculations and will supplement as soon as she receives additional information regarding such disclosures," the joint case management filing states.

The woman alleges she was a virgin and drunk when she met Hayne at a San Jose bar in 2015. They caught an Uber to his apartment and he sexually assaulted her.

Hayne has rejected the woman's claims and alleged she "willingly engaged in sexual interaction that did not include sexual intercourse".

A proposed court schedule indicates the trial might not be held until late 2019 or in 2020.

"The parties differ on the number of days needed for trial," the lawyers also wrote.

"Plaintiff anticipates the trial needing no more than five days where the defendant anticipates a trial by jury of 7-8 days in length excluding jury selection."

Both sides are represented by high-profile US lawyers experienced in rape trials involving sports stars.

The alleged victim's lawyer is John Clune, who represented a woman who accused Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant of rape in 2003.

The criminal case was dropped and in a civil suit Bryant settled out of court with the woman.

Hayne is represented by Mark Baute, who successfully defended another NBA star, Derrick Rose, in a rape trial.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:32
1
The two sides will meet in Super Rugby this Friday night.

Chiefs to topple Crusaders, Highlanders to stun Hurricanes: 1 NEWS NOW's expert Super Rugby picks

2
Jarryd Hayne

Rape lawsuit against Jarryd Hayne appears headed for sensational US jury trial

00:15
3
Yoji Yabe left Christ's College stunned by his finish in today's match in Christchurch.

Watch: Christchurch Boys 1st XV winger scores try set up by teammate's barnstorming run

03:24
4
Ruapehu Lifts chief executive Ross Copland says an amazing amount of snowfall in May has set the industry up for a great season.

Mt Ruapehu offering free lift passes today to celebrate start of winter: 'We've had an amazing start'

5

Wairarapa Bush rugby player handed 10-year ban for punching teen referee

03:38
Sean Lyons of Netsafe says teens are often put under pressure to share explicit imagery of themselves, which has police concerned about the consequences.

Netsafe warns NZ teens under increased pressure to provide nude selfies: 'pretty alarming stuff'

Hawke's Bay Police have reported a stark increase in the number of images being shared in the region.

Two years on, another review into NZ building standards is launched after first went nowhere

Documents released under the OIA show only a single, three-page document resulted from the previous review.

Street prostitute standing by the car

NZ sex workers undercut by illegal foreign prostitutes

Workers in the industry say they are being crowded out and undercut by immigrants, who are charging half the rates of their New Zealand counterparts.

01:45
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

High Performance Sport NZ announces formal investigation into allegations against former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden

Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

00:29
Police received calls about a shooting at Whakaaratamaiti Marae this afternoon.

Police say ‘nothing to indicate anyone has been shot’ after armed call out in Putaruru

Multiple calls about a shooting at a local marae were received this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 