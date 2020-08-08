Rape charges for NRL star Jack De Belin to be dropped

NRL star Jack de Belin will not be tried on rape charges for a third time, with prosecutors set to withdraw the case on Friday.

Jack de Belin. Source: Getty

The St George Illawarra forward, 30, and co-accused Callan Sinclair, 24, were facing the prospect of another trial later this year after trials in Sydney and Wollongong resulted in hung juries.

Ahead of a case mention on Friday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution advised lawyers for the accused men that the charges will be withdrawn.

De Belin and Sinclair had pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a then-19-year-old woman in a North Wollongong unit in December 2018, saying they had a consensual threesome.

The woman alleged she was attacked by de Belin and then cried as the men took turns.

One of de Belin's charges - aggravated sexual assault in company - carried a maximum term of life in prison.

The footballer has not played since charges were laid in December 2018 under the NRL's controversial no-fault stand-down policy.