 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Raiders suspend Junior Paulo after assault conviction

share

Source:

AAP

Canberra forward Junior Paulo will miss the club's opening-round fixture with North Queensland after he was convicted of common assault and reckless driving last year.

Junior Paulo of the Raiders looks dejected

Junior Paulo of the Raiders looks dejected

Source: Getty

Paulo pleaded guilty to the charges in a Sydney court in October, relating to a 2015 incident where he tailgated a man before attacking him.

Canberra, in consultation with the NRL, confirmed they had suspended Paulo from the weekend's Auckland Nines and that he was not made available for All-Stars selection, along with missing the one NRL match.

"The Raiders believe in upholding the integrity of the game and we've worked closely with the NRL to determine this outcome for Junior," Raiders' chief executive Don Furtner said.

Canberra were aware of the incident when they signed the 23-year-old from Parramatta midway through last season, with his exit from Sydney considered a key part of helping turn his life around.

He was also figured alongside fellow NRL players Corey Norman and James Segeyaro in a photograph with accused criminals and bikies.

His suspension will come as a massive blow to Canberra because North Queensland boast one of the biggest forward packs in the league.

Paulo averaged more than 110m per game after moving to the club last year as the Raiders surged into the preliminary finals.

He will still be able to play in the club's trial against Newcastle on February 18 as part of his pre-season preparations.

Paulo was also fined over $300 and disqualified from driving for a year over the incident and will have to complete club-sanctioned community service.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:41
1
Sydney's Intercontinental Hotel is surrounded by police and security officers after a listening device was discovered in a chair in the All Blacks' meeting room.

Steve Hansen reveals man charged over hotel listening device saga is 'someone well-respected' by All Blacks

01:44
2
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

02:28
3
Josh Kronfeld, Tana Umaga and Justin Marshall were just some of those to recognise the passing of one of their greatest adversaries.

'He could turn wins into losses' – All Blacks greats pay tribute to the iconic Joost van der Westhuizen

00:41
4
Sydney's Intercontinental Hotel is surrounded by police and security officers after a listening device was discovered in a chair in the All Blacks' meeting room.

'The charge seems bizarre' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen on Sydney hotel bug charge

02:24
5
The legendary Springbok has died following his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a form of motor neuron disease.

'He was South Africa's Jonah' - former All Blacks, rugby community mourn loss of Joost van der Westhuizen

02:04
Six fisherman are flying home from Auckland tonight having been rescued by a German cruise ship.

Why Tongan fishermen rescued after being adrift at sea have walked away with more than their lives

Six fisherman are flying home from Auckland having been rescued by a German cruise ship.

01:58
Among the well-known faces in this "Treat Her Right" advertisement is Kiwi actor Miriama McDowell.

'I feel like I'm playing every woman' - Kiwi star part of powerful ad campaign for equal pay

Miriama McDowell feels like crying every time she shoots scenes of her playing underpaid women.

01:06

Teachers 'aren't nutritionists' - kindy's note scolding parent over chocolate slice in lunchbox is overkill

The note also raised the ire of TVNZ newsreader Daniel Faitaua.

01:44
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

In the emotional reunion, Lomu met van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up. The Springbok great passed away overnight after a battle with motor neuron disease.

01:41
hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

The PM didn't reveal exactly what he said to President Trump over the ban.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ