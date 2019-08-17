Raiders stun Storm despite Tapine being sinbinned for punching Kiwis teammate

Canberra have piled on 22 unanswered points and overcome two sin-bins to shock Melbourne 22-18 in their NRL clash at AAMI Park.

Leading 18-0 Melbourne looked like they would continue their march toward the minor premiership but Raiders prop Josh Papalii crashed over in the 76th minute to steal the match 22-18.

The Raiders not only had to overcome the huge deficit but also the sin-binning of two players in the first half which looked like it would prove the difference in the match.

Canberra lost five-eighth Jack Wighton in the third minute after he tackled Jahrome Hughes from an offside position as he tried to take a quick tap.

Two minutes later the Storm scored when centre Justin Olam collected a Cameron Munster kick.

Wighton had only been back two minutes when Canberra lock Joe Tapine was given a 10 minute break after lashing out at Nelson Asofa-Solomona in a scuffle.

Tapine's night ended soon after halftime when he headed to the bench with what appeared to be a rib injury.

Like clockwork, the Storm were in for their third try of the night, taking advantage of the overlap with Olam flicking a pass on to Josh Addo-Carr.

That soon became 18-0 through Suliasi Vunivalu and it looked like the competition frontrunners would romp home.

But third-placed Canberra showed why they are genuine premiership contenders with a spirited fightback.

Canberra skipper Jarrod Croker collected a double and then winger Jordan Rapana dived over in the corner in the 70th minute to put his team within two points.