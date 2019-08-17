TODAY |

Raiders stun Storm despite Tapine being sinbinned for punching Kiwis teammate

AAP
More From
League
NRL
Kiwis

Canberra have piled on 22 unanswered points and overcome two sin-bins to shock Melbourne 22-18 in their NRL clash at AAMI Park.

Leading 18-0 Melbourne looked like they would continue their march toward the minor premiership but Raiders prop Josh Papalii crashed over in the 76th minute to steal the match 22-18.

The Raiders not only had to overcome the huge deficit but also the sin-binning of two players in the first half which looked like it would prove the difference in the match.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwis winger helped Canberra to a 22-18 upset win over Melbourne. Source: SKY

Canberra lost five-eighth Jack Wighton in the third minute after he tackled Jahrome Hughes from an offside position as he tried to take a quick tap.

Two minutes later the Storm scored when centre Justin Olam collected a Cameron Munster kick.

Wighton had only been back two minutes when Canberra lock Joe Tapine was given a 10 minute break after lashing out at Nelson Asofa-Solomona in a scuffle.

Tapine's night ended soon after halftime when he headed to the bench with what appeared to be a rib injury.

Like clockwork, the Storm were in for their third try of the night, taking advantage of the overlap with Olam flicking a pass on to Josh Addo-Carr.

That soon became 18-0 through Suliasi Vunivalu and it looked like the competition frontrunners would romp home.

But third-placed Canberra showed why they are genuine premiership contenders with a spirited fightback.

Canberra skipper Jarrod Croker collected a double and then winger Jordan Rapana dived over in the corner in the 70th minute to put his team within two points.

Despite playing with 12 men for 20 minutes it was the Raiders who kept coming and Papalii couldn't be stopped when he made a charge to the line from seven metres out

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Raiders star was sent to bin after a scuffle at a scrap. Source: SKY
More From
League
NRL
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill Williams scores against the Wallabies
All Blacks humiliate Wallabies, lock Bledisloe Cup away for another year with Eden Park drubbing
2
Aaron Smith finished off a lethal move against Australia at Eden Park.
All Blacks thrash Wallabies to restore pride, retain Bledisloe
3
1 NEWS
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
4
The All Blacks winger had a night to remember, including his first Test try.
Sevu Reece lights up Eden Park with solo stunner against Wallabies
5
Imagine if you could buy a book that would tell you who was going to win the Rugby World Cup?
After hundreds of hours crunching numbers, Kiwi accountant says he knows who will win World Cup
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Kodi Nikorima . Auckland Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. Round 17 2019. Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. July 13, 2019. Copyright photo: Patrick Hamilton /Photosport.co.nz

NRL to re-enter talks over 'transfer window' style system
NRL CEO Todd Greenberg during a press conference following the postponement of the ANZAC Test to Sunday 3rd May, Brisbane ,Australia on May 1, 2015. Copyright Photo: Patrick Hamilton/ www.Photosport.co.nz

NRL boss warns players 'behave yourself' ahead of upcoming off-season
01:16
18 October, 2003. North Harbour Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. New Zealand Kiwis v Australian Kangaroos. Centenary Match. Ruben Wiki and Stacey Jones. The Kiwis won the match, 30 - 16. Pic: Photosport

'They inspire us' – Hall of Fame nods for Ruben Wiki, Stacey Jones paving way for next generation
Jordan Kahu of the NZ Kiwis

Kiwis back Jordan Kahu reveals union switch aspirations: 'There have been talks'