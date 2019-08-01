Raiders stars creeped out during visit to Spookers

The Canberra Raiders might be feeling a little easier about tomorrow night's trip to Mt Smart Stadium, having paid a visit to Spookers earlier this week.

In town to face the Warriors in the NRL, the high flying Raiders were quickly brought back down to earth after a trip out to the theme park in Kingseat, South Auckland.

Currently fourth on the NRL ladder, the Raiders are favourites heading into tomorrow night's clash with the Raiders, although the title outsiders were reduced to wrecks, chased by screaming assailants with chainsaws on their pre-match trip.