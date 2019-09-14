Raiders star Joey Leilua suffers eye injury caused by fireworks moments before NRL playoff game

Canberra centre Joey Leilua has suffered a freak eye injury from fireworks while running on to AAMI Park for the NRL qualifying final against Melbourne.

Saturday's match was held up while the Raiders trainer treated Leilua but he was unable to take his place in the starting side and headed to the change rooms.

Bailey Simonsson took Leilua's place and scored the opening try in the third minute.

The Raiders said medical staff were able to remove some material from Leilua's eye and he was expected to play.