 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Raiders retain Kiwis second-rower Joseph Tapine's talents with new long-term deal

AAP
Topics
League

Canberra have secured Joseph Tapine's services long-term, ensuring he's not available to rival NRL clubs when the open market begins next week.

The Raiders announced the 24-year-old New Zealand Test second-rower had signed a new four-year deal on Wednesday, keeping him at the club until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Had they not acted, Tapine would have been open to approaches from other clubs from November 1 as his previous contract expired after next season.

"Although Joe was already on contract until the end of the 2019 season we identified him as a priority re-signing and we're delighted to be able to extend his contract with the club," Raiders recruitment manager Peter Mulholland said.

"Joe has the ability and skill set to be one of the games best young forwards and we see him as a huge part of our future.

"We're excited to watch him progress as a player and leader within our side over the next few seasons."

The deal takes Tapine one season past the long-term deals of fellow Raiders stars Josh Hodgson and Josh Papalii who are signed until the end of 2022.

After moving to the club from Newcastle in 2016, Tapine enjoyed his best year in Raiders colours last season.

He averaged more than 30 tackles per game and also busted through 59 tackles himself as he became one of Canberra's most dangerous forwards with ball in hand.

"Moving to the Raiders has been the best decision for my footy and I know by extending my time here in Canberra I can continue to become a better player," Tapine said.

"I'm confident in the group of players and coaches we have that we can keep improving and be a better and more consistent team."

At age 13, Joseph Tapine worked at Westpac Stadium, this week he'll play there for the Kiwis against Fiji. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I got rid of Hore and Nonu' - Remarkable threat by coach Mark Hammett revealed in former player's new book
2
General view of Mt Smart. Tonga v Australia. International Rugby League test match. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 20 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Opinion: Donuts and the kindness of strangers - Tongan fans show they're a crowd like no other
3
One witness claimed that the fans were jumping up and down on the escalator with force.
Dramatic footage shows escalator malfunction in Rome, hurting dozens of football fans
4
Jona Nareki put everything on the line to help win the Ranfurly Shield.
Watch: Otago wing reveals nicknames he's received since testicle injury - 'One nut, numb nut - the list goes on'
5
Kiwi fan Simon Anderson says Johnson has the mana to unify the Pacific and create a sustainable franchise.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson targeted in social media campaign to spearhead creation of Pacific Super Rugby team
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:34
Michael Maguire says all his players are passionate, but the Roosters prop is something special.

Kiwis coach sings praises of Waerea-Hargreaves – 'He'd do anything for the jersey'
Des Hasler

Des Hasler's return as Manly Sea Eagles coach confirmed
1 NEWS

'It was very humbling' - Andrew Fifita honoured to lead Tongan Sipi Tau
01:16
The Mate Ma'a Tonga winger spoke after his side's 34-16 loss.

'I'm so proud to be Tongan' – Daniel Tupou reflects on landmark Test against Kangaroos