Raiders prop snags upset win over Roosters after jinking through defence to score runaway winner

Undermanned but not uninspired, Canberra got one back on the Sydney Roosters when they defeated last year's premiers 24-20 in the grand final rematch on Thursday night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A week after losing co-captain Josh Hodgson to an already swollen casualty ward, the Raiders tackled their way to an upset victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Missing at least eight players from their regular NRL side, the Raiders brought the worst out in the Roosters who were uncharacteristically sloppy against last year's runners up.

It will surely sit as one of the best wins in the club's history.

In a stat that will make coach Trent Robinson's hair curl, the Roosters made 15 errors as the Raiders piled on the pressure to score the gutsy win.

Josh Papalii's size and agility gave the Raiders the go-ahead try in the 66th minute as the prop jinked through the defence untouched.

It was try-for-try before Papalii busted through the line from 20 metres out to score, breaking through Mitch Aubusson and Lindsay Collins to get the Raiders in front by four.

From then, the Raiders held on for dear life.

Down 12-6 at halftime, a quick try after the break levelled the scores before the Roosters cranked up the pressure.

However, after conceding a penalty at the opposite end, the Raiders responded through the middle with wily halfback George Williams stepping his way through some confused defence to score.

Earlier, with scores level at 12-all, the Raiders were penalised when Papalii retaliated to an elbow to the face from Angus Crichton while he struggled to play the ball.

With a bloody nose, the Queensland prop laid a forearm around Crichton's face as a thank you, and was penalised in front of the posts for his trouble, allowing the Roosters to go ahead by two.

The Roosters second-rower was lucky to escape unpunished after earlier giving away a penalty for a high shot on Jack Wighton, with the Raiders scoring in the next set.

Dual try-scorer Brett Morris also copped a pair of tough knocks, landing both Jack Wighton and Williams on report.

On the other edge, brother Josh got in on the action when he delivered a brilliant flick pass for Matt Ikuvalu to score and snatch back the lead in the 58th minute - the last of points for the Roosters.

For Ikuvalu, it was his sixth try in two games after landing five against North Queensland last weekend.