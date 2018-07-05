Raiders looking at halves combination conundrum with return of Sam Williams

Canberra fans could be getting a glimpse of their future this weekend as halfback Sam Williams makes a return to the Raiders' starting side.

Aiden Sezer of the Raiders celebrates kicking a field goal to win the round 12 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Manly Sea Eagles at GIO Stadium. Source: Getty

The 27-year-old is back for his first NRL game since round five after battling injury, along with being unable to upset the halves combination of Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin.

But with Austin set to leave the nation's capital at the end of the season, Williams has an opportunity to cement his spot.

Raiders' recruitment boss Peter Mulholland has said that the club had "moved on" from Austin after he knocked back a new offer last year.

Williams said he won't be feeling any extra pressure when he lines-up for the Raiders against Canterbury on Saturday night.

His last game was also against the Bulldogs when he went down with a knee injury.

Williams had dethroned Sezer, and then Austin, in the starting line-up for the first five games of the season before suffering the setback.

"I think every time you go out there it's certainly an audition," Williams said on Wednesday.

"There's a little bit of talk about what's going to happen with the halves and what Blake's doing.

"It's important to go out and play well, but if you're winning football games, it usually takes care of itself.

"If we go out there and do my job and I win the game, that's the best audition you can have."

Williams is in his third stint with Canberra after coming back to the Raiders from the English Super League this year.