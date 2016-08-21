Raiders latest NRL club to remove cheerleaders from match-day entertainment

Canberra have become the latest NRL club to remove cheerleaders from their match-day entertainment schedule.

The Canberra Raiders celebrate a try Source: 1 NEWS

The Raiders have not renewed its contract with the external company which has provided cheerleaders for the past three years.

Local school dancers will instead perform for Raiders' fans at GIO Stadium as part of a dance competition during the 2017 season.

It's about 10 years since South Sydney co-owner Russell Crowe moved to replace his club's cheerleaders with drummers to appease spectators who were "uncomfortable" with scantily-clad female dancers.

In 2013, Canterbury chief executive Raelene Castle re-shaped the focus of the Bulldogs' cheerleading program on charity and fan engagement and traditional outfits were replaced.

But the Raiders said its decision was not made for similar reasons.

"This is not about the cheerleaders. It's about a point of difference," Canberra's commercial boss Jason Mathie told Fairfax Media.

"The critical thing for us was trying to expose our match day to a greater number of people, and the dance competition (gives) 20-50 people each week the opportunity to perform on-field."