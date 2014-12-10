Raiders' Josh Papalii cleared of high tackle charge, will play in NRL grand final

Canberra star Josh Papalii has been cleared of a high tackle charge by the NRL match review committee and will play in the grand final next Sunday.

Papalii was put on report following the shot on South Sydney's Adam Doueihi but it was his Raiders teammate Sia Soliola who ended up Saturday's charge sheet.



Soliola was cited for a careless high tackle on Souths enforcer Sam Burgess but will escape with a fine and also play in the decider against Melbourne or Sydney Roosters next Sunday.

Papalii's hit on Doueihi momentarily stopped play after the fullback was floored making a kick return.

Replays showed the force of the tackle propelling Doueihi's head forward and into Papalii's shoulder before the back of his head hit the turf.

A penalty was awarded to the Rabbitohs, while Doueihi came off the field for a head injury assessment and later returned.

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart initially believed Papalii was in trouble for a shoulder charge.

Papalii wasn't worried about the incident after the game.

"My personal opinion, I hit above the ball," he said.

"The refs didn't see it like that but that's footy."

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett also thought Papalii might've been guilty of a shoulder charge.

"I just thought it was more a shoulder charge but it really wasn't because he did wrap his arm in the end," Bennett said.