 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Raiders' Joe Tapine working hard for NRL spot

share

Source:

AAP

With a breakout NRL season leading to his Kiwi debut last year, Raiders forward Joe Tapine is under no illusions about keeping his spot in an imposing line up.

Coach Ricky Stuart has added options to a massive pack containing Shannon Boyd and Junior Paulo with former Origin star Dave Taylor poised to join the squad full-time and Dunamis Lui arriving in the off-season from St George Illawarra.

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 19: Pauli Pauli of the Knights is tackled by Sean Fensom and Joe Tapine of the Raiders during the round three NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Canberra Raiders at Hunter Stadium on March 19, 2016 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

Pauli Pauli of the Knights is tackled by Sean Fensom and Joe Tapine of the Raiders.

Source: Getty

Veteran Jeff Lima may struggle to break into the 17 in his last season in the NRL while two-time Mal Meninga medallist Shaun Fensom has moved to North Queensland.

With Josh Papalii, Sia Soliola and Clay Priest already in the mix, Tapine said reinforcements had forced players to improve in the off-season.

"With more experienced players and good players it becomes hard to maintain that spot," Tapine told AAP.

"It makes you work harder as well. You've got to work for your spot more.

"I think that's what has pushed the boys a bit more to improve."

The 22-year-old capped off a strong year for the Raiders with selection for the Kiwis, making his international debut at the Four Nations.

"It was a buzzy experience," Tapine said.

"I really didn't expect to be there.

"I learnt a lot from last season, especially with that international experience I got in a couple of games and I'm trying to take that into this year."

The toughness of international rugby league was an eye-opener for Tapine but one of many experiences which have helped him to build towards 2017.

And he is paying attention to the Raiders' older players to add to his arsenal.

"I've been learning little things that I need to make better in my game," Tapine said.

"The older guys talk a lot more and are more experienced with certain things - little things like that I'm trying to put in my game."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Highlanders fullback didn’t budge after his head hit the Dunedin turf hard during his side’s Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs.

Watch: Ben Smith lays deathly still after mid-air collision with Damien McKenzie goes horribly wrong

00:39
2
Steve O'Keefe led the charge for Australia after claiming six wickets in just 24 balls on day two of their first Test against India in Pune.

Watch: 7 international wickets for just 11 runs! Indian batting order collapses tragically against Australian attack

00:12
3
Cobus Reinach's big tackle wasn’t enough though with the Reds prevailing 28-26.

'Great shot!' Unsuspecting Quade Cooper nailed by Sharks halfback after receiving hospital pass

02:23
4
Urgency to tackle depression and suicide in professional sport prompts All Blacks Sevens star to open up for first time.

'I was in denial': All Blacks Sevens star opens up about personal struggles that almost cost him everything


00:27
5
The Golden State Warriors star scored 35-points in his side's 123-113 win over the Clippers.

Video: Steph Curry sinks ridiculous three-pointer buzzer beater as Warriors beat Clippers


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.

03:37
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

Two years ago Amelia suffered horrific injuries when her horse kicked her in the face.

02:17
The newly opened Matawhaiti Residence at Christchurch Men’s Prison is to protect the public from those at immediate risk of reoffending.

New Zealand's highest risk sex offenders ordered to live in residence on prison grounds

The Christchurch residence has room for six offenders at high risk of re-offending.

00:50
Two-time winners, Te Whanau a Apanui encourage the Maori Party co-leader to stay strong in politically motivated performance.

Video: Defending kapa haka champions deliver incredible politically-motivated performance

Known for tongue-in-cheek political items, the group's action song today was no different.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ