Raiders' Jack Wighton says 'no more blunders' after 10-week ban for alcohol-fuelled assault of five men in 2018

After an off-field incident led to him being banned for 10 games last NRL season, Canberra's Jack Wighton says there will be no more "blunders".

The 26-year-old is preparing for his first NRL game since June following his conviction for an alcohol-fuelled assault.

Wighton pleaded guilty to assaulting five men while out celebrating his birthday, which resulted in a two-month suspended jail sentence in November.

He said the unprovoked incident, which he could not remember until being shown CCTV footage, combined with the lengthy ban, gave him time to reflect.

"I definitely found a new outlook on life and the game. It showed me how much I do love the game," Wighton told AAP.

"I'm getting a bit older now and I've got to take every chance I get with both hands.

"No more blunders, it's all got to be now or nothing."

Wighton said he is more than willing to talk about his experiences to other NRL players in trouble, at a time when the sport finds itself involved in multiple off-field scandals.

"I don't want to be a preacher, but if anyone comes to me for advice and get in a situation, they all know I'm very happy to talk to them," he said.

It will be a fresh start for Wighton in more ways than one when he runs out in Canberra's season opener on the Gold Coast.

After being the Raiders' fullback since 2015, he will switch to five-eighth and partner Aidan Sezer in the halves.

The 130-gamer hasn't played that role since 2014, but is feeling good about the move after encouragement from coach Ricky Stuart.

"At the start of pre-season, Ricky really pushed me up the front to train as a half," Wighton said.

"As we got into a bit, I started to feel more comfortable and they (coaches) could see that.

"I've always wanted to be back in the line, either as a centre or a half, that's where I always wanted to be doing some tackling."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 17: Jack Wighton of the Raiders surges forward during the round 15 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Canberra Raiders at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on June 17, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
Jack Wighton. Source: Getty
