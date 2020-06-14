Raiders come from behind to beat Tigers, move to second in NRL

Michael Maguire's mass changes couldn't stop the Wests Tigers falling 14-6 to Canberra as Russell Packer endured a difficult return to the NRL.



A week after axing Benji Marshall and four other players, the Tigers appeared to receive the message when they controlled the first half and led 4-0 at the break.



Then in the second half the wheels fell off and their 80 per cent completion rate fell away dramatically.



Packer, who had waited 418 days to make his NRL return from injury, was at the centre of most of it.



As the Raiders dominated the ball at Campbelltown in the second half, he was one of four Tigers to miss Jack Wighton as he stepped his way to the line.



That made it 6-4, and moments later he found himself in the sin-bin for a professional foul.



Again, the Raiders were able to capitalise with Nick Cotric running onto a George Williams grubber to cross.



Then on Packer's return, and after the Tigers kicked a penalty goal to reduce the margin to six, he was in the action again.



The former Kiwi international hit Joseph Tapine high, allowing Jarrod Croker to kick the Raiders eight clear and leaving himself facing a possible suspension.



The former captain's 12-minute stint summed up the Tigers' second half. They completed at just 63 per cent, and trailed the penalty count 6-3.

Meanwhile, Canberra coach Ricky Stuart would have been happier with his team's effort after he lambasted their schoolyard defence last week.



Emre Guler and Ryan Sutton both got through a ton of work off the bench, while Jordan Rapana pulled off a crucial try-saver on David Nofoaluma right on half time.



Wighton also looked dangerous in attack but for one ball that sailed over the sideline in Stuart's 400th game as an NRL coach.

