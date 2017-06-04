Raiders coach says team 'used to' Jordan Rapana's try scoring heroics

Jordan Rapana's freakish ability on Canberra's right wing has become so consistent it's now just expected of him, according to Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.



Rapana spearheaded the Raiders from a 20-6 half-time deficit to golden point against Manly on Sunday before they were sunk by a Daly Cherry-Evans field goal.



The Canberra winger scored both of the Raiders' second-half tries, and also set up their only one in the first to keep the visitors in the contest at Lottoland.



The double took Rapana to the top of the competition's try-scoring lists, while according to Fox Sports Stats he has also made the most linebreaks (17) and tackle busts (92).



"We've become too used to it with Jordan and BJ (Leilua) and certain individuals in the team," Stuart said.



"When they're down people think the world is caving in. Jordan has been up now for a while."



The Kiwi winger's second-half heroics were even more special for the Raiders when considering they lost forwards Shannon Boyd and Dunamis Lui in the first 20 minutes.



Stuart lauded his team's mental strength in their heartbreaking 21-20 golden point loss - but it has unfortunately become an all-too-familiar story for the club legend this season.



The extra-time loss was their third of the year - and their second against Manly.

