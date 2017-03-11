 

Raiders can still play NRL finals: Canberra's star winger Jordan Rapana

Canberra's NRL season is teetering on the brink of ruin, but the players insist they can still make the finals.

Jordan Rapana on the run for the Canberra Raiders.

A 30-20 loss to Brisbane last week was the Raiders' third-straight defeat, leaving them sitting 11th on the ladder with nine games to play.

Their remaining fixtures include two matches against league leaders Melbourne as well as a date with reigning premiers Cronulla at Southern Cross Group Stadium and the Warriors in New Zealand.

They also face St George Illawarra, Penrith and Newcastle, who beat them earlier in the year, in Canberra.

With a 6-9 record, the Raiders need to start winning - and fast.

Star winger Jordan Rapana believes victory over North Queensland at GIO Stadium on Saturday night could spark a winning streak to propel them into the top eight.

"We're not where we should be and this week is an important week for us," Rapana said.

"I do feel if we get this win it will be a bit of a snowball effect. Hopefully we can get some wins after that."

The Raiders have lost six games by a converted try or less, with their failure to close out tight finishes a major drag on their year.

"It upsets you after losing games like that but I can honestly say the belief amongst the playing group is still very strong," Rapana said.

"We still know that we can make the finals this year.

"First and foremost we need to start winning some games so this week is very important."

Veteran forward Sia Soliola said the Raiders were learning to adjust to the way the game had developed since their breakout season last year.

"In terms of spirit, we've never lost any," Soliola said.

"You can tell by the way we're performing our effort is still there.

"We just haven't come up with the results."

