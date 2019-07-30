TODAY |

Raiders become latest Aussie sports team to abandon Canberra due to health concerns from bushfires

Source:  AAP

NRL grand finalists Canberra have joined the sporting exodus from the nation's smoke-choked capital, moving pre-season training to Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

Former Warrior Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returns to face the Warriors. Source: Getty

They follow Super Rugby's Brumbies who have relocated to Newcastle due to health concerns for their players from the bushfire smoke plaguing Canberra.

On Monday, Canberra was recorded as having the worst air quality of any major city in the world as bushfires rage in the nearby NSW south coast, Riverina and Snowy Mountains regions.

The Raiders will train indoors only in Canberra until the 30-strong NRL squad starts a 10-day camp on the Sunshine Coast on Thursday.

"With the prolonged effects of the current bushfire situation and the hazardous conditions due to smoke here in Canberra, we've made the decision to relocate training for a period to allow the playing group to prepare as best they can for the season without putting their health or safety at risk," Raiders chief executive Don Furner said.

The ongoing smoky conditions have already forced the cancellation of a Canberra Capitals WNBL game while soccer's Canberra United have postponed W-League and Y-League matches.

The Australian Institute of Sports has closed down facilities and the University of Canberra, where the Brumbies train, has shut down until air quality improves.

The NRL has announced they are working with clubs, states and partners to develop a "coordinated initiative" to support fire affected communities.

League
NRL
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Raiders become latest Aussie sports team to abandon Canberra due to health concerns from bushfires
2
Australia give up five runs from SCG Test total after David Warner cops penalty
3
Lima Sopoaga signing labelled 'clumsy mistake' by top UK pundit
4
Issue of Kane Williamson's workload is ultimately for him to decide, Tom Latham says
5
Canterbury batsman plunders six sixes in an over, fourth person to do so in T20 cricket
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:26

Watch: RNZAF helicopter loaded onto plane at Ohakea before trans-Tasman journey to fight bushfires

Hollywood stars send support to Australia during Golden Globe award speeches

Hazy sunrises, sunsets likely for North Island as Australia bushfires continue to burn
02:16

Four people remain in critical condition in NZ hospitals after Whakaari/White Island eruption