 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

League


Raiders ban troubled star Josh Papalii for one match over drink-driving conviction

share

Source:

AAP

Canberra have handed Josh Papalii a one-match NRL ban on top of his suspension from the Anzac Test over a drink-driving conviction.

Josh Papalii of the Raiders

Source: Photosport

The Raiders' board on Monday decided the forward will be unavailable for Canberra's round-10 clash with Newcastle in a fortnight after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving in an ACT court last week.

His club suspension comes after he was ruled out of Friday night's Test against New Zealand in Canberra.

"The board believes Josh has endured a hefty punishment from both the court process and by his omission from the Kangaroos team and believed a further one match suspension was the correct punishment," Raiders chief executive Don Furner said in a statement.

Papalii played in Canberra's loss to Canterbury on the weekend, two days after he was fined $1000 and had his licence suspended for eight months over the incident in January.

Josh Papalii scores another Raiders try in their match against the Knights.

Source: Getty

Monday was the earliest time the Raiders' board could meet to decide further punishment for the 24-year-old while the NRL moved to dump him from the Kangaroos side before they went into camp.

Australia captain Cameron Smith said Papalii knew he had done the wrong thing and was paying the price.

"That type of behaviour's just unacceptable in general," Smith said.

"It's not what the Kangaroos stand for.

"Now he misses out on a Test match and it's unfortunate for him because he's playing some of the best football he's played in his entire career."

Papalii's axing from the Kangaroos continues coach Mal Meninga's tough approach to disciplinary issues which saw him overlook Cronulla prop Andrew Fifita for last year's Four Nations because of his support for convicted killer Kieran Loveridge.

Parramatta winger Semi Radradra was also left out of that squad while he faced domestic violence charges.

"As we spoke about, Mal holds a firm line with behaviour issues and anyone that steps out of our beliefs, or are behaviours, you pay the price," Smith said.

Fifita, who is set to make his international return in Friday's match, said he felt for Papalii.

"He's still young in his game and the sky's the limit for him," Fifita said.

"He's just going to have to buy back in and earn the jersey back. It's a tough road but he'll get through it."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:42
1
Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round in front of 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Watch: Anthony Joshua reveals black and blue face after being pummelled by Wladimir Klitschko


00:44
2
The former All Black was back to his playmaking best to the dismay of Stade Francais.

Watch: Dan Carter executes trademark reverse flick offload perfectly to set up Racing teammate for unstoppable try

00:29
3
The Fijian players, competing in the British Army team, bended the knee as they met the prince - as they do for any royal or head of state.

Watch: Fijian rugby players respectfully take a knee in Prince Harry's presence prior to British military grudge match

00:30
4
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

01:36
5
Bond said he couldn't help but feel disappointed a 'safety net' had disappeared for the 2020 Olympics should his cycling career fail.

'I'm sure it's heartfelt, but who knows' – Hamish Bond hopeful Eric Murray may return despite retirement

Kylie Frost and her support crew after completing the 2016 Run Out West.

'I've got a long way to go but I'm determined' - Auckland mum's race to beat debilitating disease and complete an Iron Man

Kylie Frost's disease causes some bones to fuse due to inflammation, but she's not letting it stop her.

00:53
Masters Games' CEO Jennah Wooten spoke to Breakfast about the success of the Auckland event.

'Best games ever, a phenomenal result' - New Zealand 2017 declared the greatest World Masters Games

The Masters Games' CEO spoke talked about the success of the Auckland event.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

100 days of 'profound change' - Trump proudly states at Pennsylvania rally

'My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ