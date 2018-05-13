 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Rabbitohs star Greg Inglis touches down in the corner after Dragons blunder in South Sydney win

share

Source:

AAP

South Sydney have proven they're the real deal this NRL season with a 24-10 upset of ladder leaders St George Illawarra today.

South Sydney outclassed St George Illawarra 24-10 at ANZ Stadium.

A week after being anointed the premiership favourites following their heavy defeat of Melbourne, the Dragons came crashing back to earth.

Anthony Sebibold's Rabbitohs produced one of the best defensive efforts of the year to hold out the Dragons, who remain in top spot despite the loss.

Teenage winger Campbell Graham effectively sealed the win for Souths when he scored from an Adam Reynolds grubber that had deflected off Gareth Widdop in 72nd minute to make it 18-4.

Five minutes earlier Tyson Frizell's 90m effort when Sam Burgess dropped the ball kept the Dragons in the game when they got back to 14-4.

Frizell did get his second with a 77th minute consolation try.

Despite his error Burgess had a barnstorming game in his return from a two-week suspension.

Souths backrower Angus Crichton made 188 metres and scored his side's second which made it 10-0 after just eight minutes.

Damien Cook won the battle of the NSW No.9 aspirants with Cameron McInnes, making good metres out of dummy-half and kicking for Greg Inglis' final try.

After Souths led 12-0 at halftime, they dodged a bullet when the touch judges and referees missed an Adam Reynolds knock on.

To make things worse for the Dragons, Reynolds booted a penalty conversion soon after to make it 14-0.

The turning point came midway through the first half when the Dragons had six sets on the Bunnies' line in the space of seven minutes but could not crack them.

Despite having 26 tackles inside the opposition red zone in the first stanza, the Dragons were held scoreless at halftime for just the second time this year as the Bunnies went on to hold onto fifth spot.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Napa head butted Warriors player Jazz Tevaga before putting on a blatant late shot on Bunty Afoa.

Video: NRL officials miss head butt to Warriors player Jazz Tevaga by Roosters enforcer Dylan Napa


00:15
2
Fa'amu Ioane was sent off twice after persistent infringing in the second half of Mystics’ 60-54 win in Auckland.

Drama unfolds as Stars wing defender sent off twice in Mystics ANZ Premiership win

00:15
3
Kevin Proctor was injured when his leg was pulled away in a tackle by Cameron Smith in Melbourne’s win over the Gold Coast.

Storm star Cameron Smith faces NRL ban for wishbone tackle on Kiwi Kevin Proctor


00:14
4
NZ were unbeaten on day one of the Langford Sevens, beating Brazil, England and Fiji to finish top of their pool.

Black Ferns Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong scores sublime 75m runaway try against England at Canada Sevens

00:15
5
Lomachenko was crowned the WBA lightweight champion after stopping Jorge Linares in the 10th round.

Vasyl Lomachenko becomes fastest three-division champion with TKO win after being floored earlier in lightweight title fight

01:59
1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

'I have to learn how to make up for the time I lost' - Parenting from behind bars a reality for many Kiwi women on Mother's Day

1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

00:23
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

Aaron Cockman told reporters he still loved grandfather Peter Miles who is suspected of killing the family in a murder-suicide.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house".

Police car generic.

Member of the public finds woman stabbed at Napier property

She has been transported to hospital and has undergone surgery for her serious injuries.

01:54
Labour’s Iain Lees-Galloway insists the government’s impending employment law changes won’t hamper strong Kiwi businesses.

Workplace Relations Minister accepts some Kiwi businesses will not survive employment law changes

"If a small change to the minimum wage is going to be that detrimental to them then they don't sound resillant," Iain Lees-Galloway said.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 