Rabbitohs star Greg Inglis in line for shock NRL return

South Sydney coach Anthony Seibold has left the door open for Greg Inglis to make his return in Saturday's Charity Shield in Mudgee but says the Rabbitohs superstar is yet to receive a medical clearance.

Greg Inglis of the Rabbitohs bleeding from the nose NRL - Rabbitohs v Warriors, July 7 2013 NIB Stadium, PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Rabbitohs fullback Greg Inglis.

Inglis was expected to be touch-and-go for the Rabbitohs' NRL season opener in a fortnight however could be a late inclusion for his side's final trial against St George Illawarra on Saturday.

The Souths skipper was not named in the Rabbitohs squad earlier in the week but trained with the side in Mudgee on Friday, fuelling suggestions he will be back sooner than expected.

Seibold was keeping his cards close to his chest and said it wasn't known if Inglis would play.

"Greg's travelled out here so there's been a bit of speculation about Greg playing," Seibold told Triple M.

"Everyone's aware he's back in full training at the moment.

"The medical staff haven't given us a full clearance to play Greg.

"He's come out here with the team, he's right at the pointy end.

"The good news for Bunnies fans is he's not too far away."

Inglis played just 57 minutes last year after tearing his ACL in round one against the Wests Tigers.

He is expected to make the transition from fullback to centre this year with Alex Johnston to wear the No.1.

