Rabbitohs snap losing streak after field goal downs Sea Eagles

AAP
South Sydney have ended a four-game winning skid with a nail-biting Adam Reynolds-inspired 21-20 NRL win over Manly at ANZ Stadium.

In a game which swung for 80 minutes, Reynolds broke the Sea Eagles' hearts with a 75th-minute field goal to get their season back on track.

The Eagles looked like they were set to run over the top with back-rower Curtis Sironen inspiring a second-half fightback.

However, Wayne Bennett's side steadied the ship late on Saturday afternoon in front of a crowd of 14,434.

The Sea Eagles lost no admirers after five-eighth Cade Cust was forced off for the final 10 minutes due to a head knock and they temporarily lost hooker Manese Fainu to cramp with the game in the balance.

After Souths led 18-6 at halftime, the Manly comeback began when Daly Cherry- Evans put Sironen one-on-one with Cody Walker and he crashed over.

And they made it two tries in four minutes when Damien Cook threw a wild, misdirected pass and Moses Suli picked it up and ran 80 metres untouched.

The Sea Eagles appeared to have levelled the scores when Cust went over, however Dane Gagai came up with a desperate try-saving strip.

Cust left the field soon after in a bitter blow for Des Hasler's side.

But just when they looked like they were dead in the water, Sironen - who terrorised Souths' left side all day - broke the line and, from the next play, Cherry-Evans rolled the ball into the in-goal and Joel Thompson evened it up.

But on a day of high drama, the final twist came when Reynolds potted the winning field goal with five minutes remaining.

It was fitting that Reynolds came up with the winning point after sending Dean Britt into a yawning hole in the first half before throwing a lovely 15m cut-out ball for Gagai in the corner to give his side the lead.

Earlier, the Sea Eagles took the lead midway through the first half when Cust crossed for a dubious try.

After Cherry-Evans ran it on the last, Suli appeared to knock on before Reuben Garrick and the Sea Eagles' No.7 both produced flick passes and found Cust supporting on the inside.

However, it mattered little in the wash up as the Rabbitohs held on, denying Manly the chance to leap into the top four.

Adam Reynolds' late effort gave South Sydney a 21-20 victory. Source: SKY
