TODAY |

Rabbitohs put Sam Burgess scandal aside in romp over Knights

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

The South Sydney Rabbitohs will fight for a place in the NRL semi-finals after eliminating the Newcastle Knights.

Sam Burgess. Source: Photosport

South Sydney fans would be forgiven for fearing the investigation into Sam Burgess would influence South Sydney's performance as the Knights scored 14 unanswered points after just 11 minutes on Sunday.

The elimination final was staged Just 72 hours after allegations of domestic violence and drug use emerged involving the Rabbitohs assistant coach. Burgess has since stood down.

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett was among those wondering if the ball would bounce their way after the slow start.

“You send prayers down when you‘re 14-0 down in a semi-final,” Bennett joked.

But divine intervention wouldn't be needed, as the Bunnies banded together to pummel Newcastle with eight tries to win 46-20.

"We just presented them with good field position and they were at their freshest and most alert and they grabbed it."

"We cut that out and we got our game going," said Bennett.

South Sydney will now play the Eels next weekend in the second week of the finals.

Unsurprisingly, the scandal involving Bennett's now former assistant and club legend Sam Burgess did overshadow the clash.

Bennett says his players weren't distracted by serious allegations against the former Rabbitoh which are being investigated by the NRL Integrity Unit and New South Wales Police.

"It wasn't going to have an impact, it still hasn't and it won't," Bennett said.

"I'm just telling you, I coach the team and I know what's going on in the organisation."


League
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:09
All Blacks' fitness coach faced with unique challenges ahead of Bledisloe Cup opener
2
US sports stars react to 'crazy run' as Jets QB dazzles with 46-yard touchdown
3
Ranfurly Shield on the move again as Magpies swoop in on Otago, ending an eight-day reign
4
North Harbour secure first win of season, crushing table-topping Tasman
5
Rabbitohs put Sam Burgess scandal aside in romp over Knights
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Big comeback from Roosters not enough to seal deal over Panthers

Sam Burgess' domestic violence, drug allegations to be investigated by NRL

Wayne Bennett to make shock return as Queensland coach 16 years after last coaching Origin

Knights' Mitch Barnett attempts to clear air after being accused of hurling racial slur