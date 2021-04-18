Rabbitohs' Latrell Mitchell to face NRL judiciary over three separate charges from Tigers match

South Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell is facing up to four games on the sidelines and AU $4200 (NZ $4,550) in fines after being charged over three separate match incidents.

Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs is tackled during the round five NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Brisbane Broncos at Stadium Australia on April 08, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. Source: Getty

In news that will leave Wests Tigers fuming after the Rabbitohs' epic golden- point NRL win on Saturday, Mitchell has been hit with two dangerous contact charges as well as a contrary conduct charge for a kicking offence.

None of the incidents was penalised on the field, including the kick on Luke Garner that was viewed by the bunker but not pulled up, with Souths scoring soon after.

Mitchell was handed a grade two dangerous contact charge for a late shot on David Nofoaluma, after the Tigers winger had kicked the ball to set up a Daine Laurie try.

That will see him sidelined for 3-4 matches unless he can succesfully contest it.

The fullback faces a $2100 fine for lashing out with his leg to shake the grip of Garner, appearing to kick the Tigers' second rower in the process. An early guilty plea would cost him $1600.

He also faces a dangerous contact charge for putting his legs into Garner after the second-rower scored a try in the 44th minute. An early plea for that will cost him $1600.

With an early guilty plea to the Nofoaluma incident Mitchell will miss matches against Gold Coast, Canberra and Melbourne, while heading to the judiciary will risk an additional game against Cronulla.

But that will all come as cold comfort to the Tigers, who thought Mitchell should've been sin-binned for the kick on Garner.

With the Tigers leading 14-6, Mitchell had put Souths on the attack with a bust down field before he passed as he was tackled by Garner and second later flung his leg up at the forward.

Had Mitchell been binned, the Tigers could have been on attack against 12 men.

Instead, the Rabbitohs marched down field and scored a crucial try moments later.

Making matters worse, the Tigers then ended the game with 12 men themselves due to a Tommy Talau professional foul.

"Garns ended up copping a boot at one stage," Tigers coach Michael Maguire said.

"Technology in the game can refer to that. We end up the other end and we get a penalty against us. Those are massive momentum changers.

"That hurts, with the technology we've got to be using that.

"I'd like (the Garner incident) to be dealt with straight away.Who knows where the game could have gone with that?

"I do not understand why we don't use it."

It comes after the Tigers asked questions last year when Mitchell missed two games for striking Josh Reynolds, but also went unpunished on the field.

Meanwhile Garner avoided a charge for a lifting tackle, while Tigers forward Zane Musgrove can escape with a fine for a high shot on Mark Nicholls.