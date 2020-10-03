Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett addresses Burgess allegations in prickly press conference

Rabbitohs head coach Wayne Bennett jostled with media today as he fielded a barrage of questions over assistant coach Sam Burgess' alleged behaviour at the club.

A stone-faced Bennett downplayed any affects on his Rabbitohs as they take on the Knights tomorrow, saying Burgess' coaching role with the side was insignificant in the context of the overall season.

"His role wasn't that big, he came in halfway through the season," Bennett said.

"He hasn't been with us the whole season. He came there in two or three months ago now, initially when we went into the bubble he wasn't with us then."

Despite trying to keep the focus on tomorrow's match, questions over Burgess' behaviour came thick and fast.

"My major consideration is tomorrow's game but nobody wants to talk about that," Bennett said.

Bennett stood his ground, however, refusing to answer any questions over the nature of his relationship with Burgess or what was said in a recent phone call between the two.

The legendary coach also vouched for the team doctor who is currently under fire for allegedly supplying Burgess with liquid tranquilizers.

"The team doctor is one of the most honest people that I've met and worked with. He's been here for 25 years and anyone that knows the team doctor, knows his ethics and he does a great job here," he said.

"I wouldn't be jumping the gun about what the club doctor has done or hasn't done."

He also dismissed claims of an organisation-wide cover-up, saying in his two years in the club he had never heard of any illicit behaviour from Burgess and the team doctor.

Despite the prickly nature of the press conference, things seemed to end on a more jovial note when Bennett answered a question on the state of Sam Burgess' younger brother Tom, who is currently playing for the side and appeared at the Rabbitohs training earlier today.