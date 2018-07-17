 

Rabbitohs coach turns heat on Robbie Farah ahead of Tigers clash

AAP

South Sydney coach Anthony Seibold has put the heat on Robbie Farah after the ex-Rabbitohs' threat to give away their trade secrets.

After securing a mid-season release to return to the Wests Tigers, Farah will confront his former side for the first time during Saturday's NRL clash.

Not only will the game mark Rabbitohs veteran John Sutton's 300-game milestone, it will also be Farah's 250th match for his beloved Tigers.

In the lead up to the bumper clash which could also determine the Tigers' finals chances, Farah said he would hand over the Rabbitohs' game plan to the Tigers coaching staff.

Seibold stressed he enjoyed a good working relationship with Farah but said the ex-representative No.9's comments had placed pressure on him to back up his talk.

"I've heard that in the media he's been quite vocal in terms of knowing what we do and giving our game strategy to the coaching staff over there at the Tigers," Seibold said.

"Faz has been in the media quite a bit the last three weeks. I think there's a fair bit of pressure on Robbie, he's coming up against a group of guys he knows pretty well. We know Robbie's game as well."

Seibold said he had no reservations about his decision to release Farah back to the Tigers despite the fact it eroded their depth.

Farah played most of the year in reserve grade after finding himself stuck behind NSW dummy-half Damien Cook.

Many were surprised that the Rabbitohs agreed to release Farah given he would have been a first-rate replacement should Cook fall to injury in the lead up to and during the finals.

"I thought it was the best thing to go back to the Tigers," Seibold said.

"He's going to be the first player to play 250 games for their club over there. So it's a significant milestone.

"I had a really good working relationship, in trying circumstances, because I do think he's a first-grade footballer but he was playing reserve grade for us.

"I thought it was the right thing to do to release him."

