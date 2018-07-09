TODAY |

Rabbitohs centre James Roberts back in rehab

Source:  AAP

The immediate NRL future of South Sydney star James Roberts is under a cloud after he checked himself back into a rehabilitation clinic.

NSW Blues centre James Roberts. Source: Photosport

The Rabbitohs confirmed today the NSW State of Origin centre had entered rehabilitation for a third time.

Souths said the visit was "to undergo treatment to assist with and support his health", with the matter not believed to centre around alcohol.

Long considered one of the most exciting prospects in the game, Roberts first entered a rehab facility in Thailand in 2016 shortly after joining Brisbane.

He then returned to one in the same country two years ago, as he battled a number of personal issues.
Roberts is believed to have made his most recent visit two weeks ago, after consulting Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett.

Bennett has long been a close ally of Roberts, after the pacy centre moved from the Broncos to reunite with him at South Sydney last year.

He scored just one try in 12 games for Souths last season, but looked to be in better form in the opening two games of the season.

The Rabbitohs are expected to play in the first game back from the coronavirus hiatus against arch-rivals the Sydney Roosters on May 28.

Souths requested Roberts' privacy be respected during the visit and did not say when he could possibly return.

League
Australia
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:26
National criticises pre-Budget handouts: 'Will there be more money going to horse racing than Pharmac?'
2
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa signs rookie contract worth almost $50 million guaranteed
3
'I'm back' - Mike Tyson posts explosive new training vid
4
Nathan Cleary facing whopper fine for lying to NRL over social distancing breach
5
Brazilian boy, 11, nails stunning 1080 to break record held by legend Tony Hawk
MORE FROM
League
MORE
01:57

Calls for immediate release of 150 Kiwis in Australian immigration detention centres over Covid-19 fears

Porsche driver faces further charges over Melbourne crash which killed three cops
00:25

Ten people arrested at Melbourne Covid-19 lockdown protest
01:56

Kiwi tourism operators claim Australian counterparts are better off