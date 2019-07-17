TODAY |

Rabbitohs captain Sam Burgess out indefinitely after drip inserted into heart

AAP
South Sydney captain Sam Burgess has reportedly been ruled out of NRL action indefinitely as he battles an infection which has set back his return from shoulder surgery.

Burgess has been sidelined for over a month following surgery on a previously re-constructed shoulder and had hoped to return against North Queensland on Saturday before being omitted.

News Corp Australia is reporting Burgess has had a drip inserted to a tube in his heart to control an infection, attending hospital daily to get it tended to.

Sam Burgess. Vodafone Warriors v South Sydney Rabbitohs, NRL Rugby League round 12, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 26 May 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Sam Burgess. Source: Photosport
