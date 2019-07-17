TODAY |

Rabbitohs captain Sam Burgess forced into early retirement due to ongoing shoulder issues - report

AAP
More From
League
NRL

Sam Burgess' NRL career is over with South Sydney expected to announced their captain's injury-enforced retirement.

The 30-year-old England Test star has battled shoulder injuries throughout his career, culminating in an infection after another surgery this season.

His imminent exit with three years left to run on his multi-million dollar deal presents questions about the effect on South Sydney's salary cap, given his retirement is based on medical grounds.

Burgess will go down as one of the NRL's great forwards.

He has played 182 games for the club since arriving in 2010, and was the Clive Churchill Medallist in their drought-breaking 2014 grand final success.

Tough and rugged in the middle, he has been the leader of the Rabbitohs' forward pack since his NRL debut in 2010.

He also played 88 games for Bradford in the English Super League, and represented England at the 2015 Rugby World Cup during a brief switch to the 15-man code.

His retirement will come just months after Greg Inglis had to call time on his career, and leaves brother Tom as the only remaining Burgess at Souths with George returning to Super League.

Sam Burgess. Source: Photosport
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:14
England fined 'four-figure' sum for v-shaped formation in response to haka - report
2
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
3
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
4
Sean Fitzpatrick's warning to England: We've seen teams peak in the RWC semis and fail when it counts before
5
Calf injury has ended revered ref Nigel Owens' chances of second RWC final - report
MORE FROM
League
MORE

'I love this club' - Kiwis centre Joseph Manu re-signs with Roosters
00:46

Blues-Warriors double header 'a great opportunity', say coaches

Kangaroos debutant against Tonga already dubbed a captain-in-waiting

Warriors, Blues to face Canberra sides at historic Eden Park double header