Rabbitohs' Burgess twins have cleaned up their act in the NRL

AAP
Tom and George Burgess have not only revitalised their NRL careers but have turned around their reputations as error-prone liabilities.

The Burgess twins have rightly earned plenty of plaudits during South Sydney's stellar NRL season, with the likes of Damien Cook running amok on the back of the platform they have laid.

While most sides have struggled to contain the Burgess power game the brothers have made equally big gains in eliminating cheap penalties and dropped balls.

According to Fox Sports Stats, Tom has more than halved his errors this year, making just seven in 20 appearances (down from 18 in 22 games last year).

Similarly, he's conceded just four penalties - down from eight in 2017.

George's handling has also improved, spilling the ball on just seven occasions in his 20 appearances.

In previous years his error count has regularly been in double digits - 15 errors in 2015 and 17 in 2013.

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 22/02/2015 - Rugby League - World Club Challenge - St Helens v South Sydney Rabbitohs - Langtree Park , St Helens, England - Rabbitohs' George Burgess (R) and Tom Burgess (L) celebrate the win.
Rabbitohs twin brothers George and Tom Burgess. Source: Photosport

The only negative is George's penalty count which stands at 15 with four rounds remaining - compared with six in 2017 and eight in 2016.

"Not much has clicked really," Tom said.

"There was a lot made about that (error and discipline) in the past. It can get multiplied when it's three players with the same last name, we're all put in the same basket there.

"We'll just continue doing the same thing at training, you're always working on your ball security and things like that.

"And maybe there is less numbers in the tackle on us now that we've got our shapes, there's less pressure on the ball there."

Asked about the secret to their success, Tom said he and his brother George were benefiting from having their game plan simplified by coach Anthony Seibold, in his first year as an NRL head coach.

since he took over at the end of last year.

Tom admitted that his reputation for making errors and discipline lapses had at times got inside his head and affected his performance.
"It can be mental," he said.

"If you go into a game thinking 's*** can't knock-on today'. There are a lot of mental things in the game that you've got to be switched on for."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 06: George Burgess and Tom Burgess of the Rabbitohs train during the South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL training session at Redfern Oval on June 6, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
George Burgess and Tom Burgess of the Rabbitohs train during the South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL training session at Redfern Oval. Source: Getty
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: Anthony Griffin, Coach of the Panthers, speaks during a press conference after the round seven NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Penrith Panthers at Southern Cross Group Stadium on April 22, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Fifth-placed Panthers sack coach Anthony Griffin four weeks out from finals
00:15
The Panthers' five-eighth secured his side's 40-31 win over Canberra.

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart takes aim at wasteful Raiders

'They've got everything covered' - Darren Lockyer labels Rabbitohs as NRL favourites
00:15
The Panthers' five-eighth secured his side's 40-31 win over Canberra.

Penrith's James Maloney grabs late try to seal win over Raiders in high-scoring clash

Ivan Cleary, Wayne Bennett on top of Penrith Panthers' list to replace sacked coach

AAP
Topics
League
NRL

Ivan Cleary and Wayne Bennett are Penrith's top targets to take over from sacked coach Anthony Griffin.

It's understood Panthers officials have spoken to West Tigers mentor Cleary - the father of Penrith halfback Nathan - in the past few weeks.

The Panthers are also interested in veteran super-coach Bennett, believing he is a man who could deliver their talented squad an NRL title in the short-term.

Penrith general manager Phil Gould said on Monday the club had received numerous applications since parting with Griffin late on Monday afternoon.

Assistant Cameron Ciraldo has taken over as caretaker coach for the rest of the season, however, he is just 33 and considered too young for the job on a full- time basis.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos, Round 12 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 27 May 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Broncos coach Wayne Bennett. Source: Photosport

"We've already had 12 applications come in overnight from people within the game," Gould said.

"Other assistant coaches and even some head coaches from other clubs.

"I think we'd be a very popular choice for a coach who's looking for a strong club and a good roster and great facilities."

Gould said the club had a clear preferred option.

That person is believed to be Cleary, despite the fact he is on contract with the Tigers until the end of 2020.

Gould refused to answer questions linking Cleary with a return to the club three years after he was sacked, but securing him would also ensure they retain gun halfback Nathan Cleary.

Both Cleary and his son Nathan have recently stated their desire to work with each other at some point during their career.

The NSW Origin halfback can begin talking to rival clubs from November 1 and keeping him at the foot of the mountains will be the club's No.1 priority.

"We have a preferred coach at this stage but that's not to say that's the one we'll end up with," Gould said.

It's understood the Panthers are interested in Bennett, whose future at Brisbane is clouded.

Bennett is contracted at the Broncos until the end of next year but the club has openly courted fellow big-name coaches Paul Green and Craig Bellamy in recent months as it looks beyond that.

Seven-time premiership winner Bennett, 68, has unsuccessfully sought an extension and is said to be considering an early exit and Gould himself last week said Bennett's position at the Broncos in 2019 was untenable.

Bennett and Gould are said to have a strained relationship but Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher on Tuesday said there was no reason the pair couldn't work together.

Asked about working alongside Bennett, Gould said: "That'd be fun wouldn't it? Crikey. Could he work with me?

"I'm not talking about individuals, that's ridiculous.

"I don't know what Wayne is doing at the Broncos at the moment. I don't know what the Broncos are doing either.

"It's got nothing to do with us."

Ivan Cleary.
Waest Tigers coach Ivan Cleary. Source: AAP
Topics
League
NRL
The chances of the Warriors pinching a spot in the top four may be greater than first thought with Stephen Kearney’s men enjoying the easiest remaining fixtures, according to the NRL website.

The Warriors have been patchy the past month with two wins and two losses to sit eighth on the ladder, two wins clear of the chasing Wests Tigers.

They face the Knights, Bulldogs, Panthers and Raiders in the final month.

Only the Panthers are in the top eight and as an added bonus, the Warriors only have to leave Auckland to face the Bulldogs.

NRL.com assessed the remaining fixtures for each club based on the competition points each of their upcoming opponents have with additional weighting given for away games.

The Dragons and Storm, second and third on the ladder respectively, also have draws regarded as easier while the Panthers and Roosters have the second and third “hardest” draws.

The Tigers were found to have the fourth hardest schedule.  

The Warriors celebrate their victory. St George Illawarra Dragons v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League. WIN Stadium, Wollongong, Australia. 4th August 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck celebrate the hard-fought win over the Dragons. Source: Photosport
