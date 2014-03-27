 

Rabbitohs of 2018 'playing better football' than 2014 NRL champions, says Sam Burgess

Sam Burgess has declared South Sydney's class of 2018 better than their 2014 NRL premiership group.

Sam Burgess of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Source: Photosport

The Rabbitohs are flying high at the top of the NRL ladder after notching up nine straight victories.

With the likes of Damien Cook and Robert Jennings enjoying breakout seasons, George and Tom Burgess running over the top of rival forward packs and veteran John Sutton discovering career-best form, the Bunnies have been installed as premiership favourites.

Before a ball had been kicked in anger this year they were considered title outsiders, however expectations are now soaring in Redfern.

Parallels are being drawn between this year's side under rookie coach Anthony Seibold and the one that broke a 43-year premiership brought in 2014.

While clubs usually shy away from such comparisons, Rabbitohs talisman Burgess is happy to declare the side is playing better football this year compared with four years ago.

However he points out that the rest of the competition has gone forward alongside them.

"We're playing better football than in 2014, certainly," Burgess said.

"Some of the shape that we're throwing and the combinations we've got going at the moment are probably better than what we had in 2014.

"But that's probably a reflection of the competition as well. Everyone improves year-in and year-out and adapts with the times.

"Whether that means we're going to do the same thing as 2014, that's a different story. The competition is completely different. We understand that."

Their convincing 24-6 win over Canterbury on Saturday got Souths to nine wins on the trot, the first time in 29 years they've achieved the feat.

But Burgess said it would count for little if they didn't go on with the job.

When the Rabbitohs last went nine in a row in 1989, they fell one game short of the grand final and Burgess said they were out to avoid the same fate.

"It really doesn't count, the amount of games you win in a row," Burgess said.

"You've got to be consistent, we understand that. But also you've got to get it right when the time's right and we all know when that is.

"When finals come around, there's no point winning nine in a row and resting on that because people don't care about it."

