'Quite a big night for both of us' – Warriors' mother-son duo relishing Knights double header

Warriors mother-son duo Isaiah and Lorina Papali'i are eagerly anticipating tomorrow night's double header against the Newcastle Knights at Mt Smart Stadium, with both men's and women's teams to play on the same night for the very first time.
With the Warriors' women's side coming into the Women's NRL this season, the Papali'is have made history by becoming the first mother-son combination to play for the club.
Speaking the Warriors' official channel, the pair discussed about what tomorrow's clash means.
"Seeing all the hard work she's put in, it's all coming true," Isaiah said.
"I can't wait to come a bit earlier, come watch her play.
"It'll be quite a big night for both of us.
"(I'll) have to watch mum out there, see how she's going, and take some tips from her footy game, try take it into mine."
Lorina echoed the sentiments of her son.
"I'm always keen to watch Isaiah," she said.
"I'll be rushing out of the showers."
The double header against the Knights takes place tomorrow night at Mt Smart Stadium.