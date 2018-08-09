 

'Quite a big night for both of us' – Warriors' mother-son duo relishing Knights double header

Warriors

Warriors mother-son duo Isaiah and Lorina Papali'i are eagerly anticipating tomorrow night's double header against the Newcastle Knights at Mt Smart Stadium, with both men's and women's teams to play on the same night for the very first time.

With the Warriors' women's side coming into the Women's NRL this season, the Papali'is have made history by becoming the first mother-son combination to play for the club.

Speaking the Warriors' official channel, the pair discussed about what tomorrow's clash means.

"Seeing all the hard work she's put in, it's all coming true," Isaiah said.

"I can't wait to come a bit earlier, come watch her play.

"It'll be quite a big night for both of us.

"(I'll) have to watch mum out there, see how she's going, and take some tips from her footy game, try take it into mine."

Lorina echoed the sentiments of her son.

"I'm always keen to watch Isaiah," she said.

"I'll be rushing out of the showers."

The double header against the Knights takes place tomorrow night at Mt Smart Stadium.

Isaiah and Lorina Papali'I will both take to Mt Smart Stadium tomorrow night.
AAP
Topics
Wests Tigers chair Marina Go has accused Penrith of unethical behaviour in its pursuit of the club's coach, Ivan Cleary.

Go said the Panthers were out of order trying to sign Cleary while he had more than two years left on his contract.

"It's really poor form that they have approached our coach when he has two years left on his contract," she said on Fox Sports' League Life program last night.

Despite Cleary being expected to seek a release from his Tigers contract and link with the Panthers next season, three years after being sacked from the club, Go said it was business as usual for the Tigers.

The drama follows Monday's shock sacking of Penrith coach Anthony Griffin.

Go said she missed a call from Panthers general manager Phil Gould yesterday, but she was not in a hurry to return it.

"I don't know what he wants to say ... he wants to speak to me, I have no reason to speak to him," she said.

Go said the Tigers were not "looking for sympathy" and only wanted what they were legally entitled to.

"We value (Cleary), he's a fantastic coach, he's done such great things with our club," Go said.

"The players love him ... we want to retain that, and we have every reason to, and every right to."

Go said she spoke to Cleary on Monday night, and the coach confirmed to her in that conversation that he had been "approached" by another club.

She said she came out of that conversation "feeling positive" and that nothing had changed since then.

The club has been steadfast in its position that it would not let Cleary walk out on his contract.

"Ivan has not asked for a release," Go said.

"Even if he were seeking a release, we wouldn't grant him a release. That position hasn't changed."

Ivan Cleary.
Waest Tigers coach Ivan Cleary.
Knights determined to improve defence against Warriors in Mt Smart clash

AAP
Danny Levi believes Newcastle are good enough to cover for Mitchell Pearce if the halfback doesn't play his 250th NRL match against the Warriors.

What they can't safeguard against is another inept defensive display.

The Knights are confident the influential Pearce will shake off a leg injury that sidelined him midway through last week's loss to the Wests Tigers and can start Friday's clash in Auckland.

If he's ruled out, Pearce's halves berth could be filled by shifting Kalyn Ponga from fullback - something coach Nathan Brown says he's reluctant to do - or handing the out-of-favour Brock Lamb a first start in 10 weeks.

Connor Watson is still unavailable with injury but hooker Levi is sure the Newcastle spine can cope.

"Mitch, he's awesome to have out there. Just listen to him and pass him the ball," Levi said.

"But if he's missing, I've just got to take a little bit more responsibility on my shoulders.

"And Coggs has been going pretty well so whoever we've got out there, we're confident he can do the job."

Levi is less upbeat about the defensive woes that keep plaguing the Knights.

They let in soft early points in the 25-16 loss to the Tigers - a ninth defeat in 12 matches.

Eleventh-placed Newcastle have conceded a league-worst 513 points this season and could finish with the worst defensive record for a third straight season.

"You see how many points we're leaking, it's just not good enough. It's not up to first grade standard," Levi said.

"We definitely want to win the games. To put out good performances in these last four games, it's a good stepping stone for next year."

Levi, 22, is relishing a hooking duel with fellow New Zealand international Issac Luke, who is also poised to play his 250th game.

"He was my childhood hero and it's always a good test to go up against him," said Levi, who usurped 31-year-old Luke from last year's World Cup squad.

"He's been really awesome this year so it's a big job for me at the weekend and I'm up for the challenge."

The Knights celebrate scoring against the Titans.
The Knights celebrate scoring against the Titans. Source: Getty
