Queensland's Premier delivers blow to NRL's hopes of restarting

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the state's NRL teams are not exempt from quarantine laws and therefore could not travel back and forth to Sydney to play games under current restrictions.

Martin Taupau of Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles v Brisbane Broncos, Suncorp Stadium, 2019-05-10. Source: Photosport

In a blow to the NRL's hopes of restarting without housing players in "bubbles", Palaszczuk declared on Sunday players would be subject to 14-days' quarantine any time they return to Queensland.

It means the only way that the Gold Coast, Brisbane or North Queensland could participate in the competition would be if they remain in camp south of the border.

The NRL had hoped interstate teams would be able to travel for games and training via chartered planes.

"They would not meet the criteria (to cross the border) and secondly we need to make sure we have clear health advice," Palaszczuk said, adding it will be a "long way before lifting restrictions" in Queensland.

"And I say to all the sporting organisations: let's just take a break. Let's get this 'flattening the curve' under control.

"And then we can talk to the health officers about getting advice. Let's not rush this. Let's take it slowly."

Palaszczuk added she was yet to speak with the NRL about a potential restart, and as much as she wanted the sport to resume she had to act on health priorities.

"We all have to abide by the same rules and I think we have to have very clear health advice," she said. "I listen to expert advice.

"I would love to see the footy return ... I would love to see the State of Origin played this year.

"But unless we get firm health advice that it is OK, I think it sends the wrong message to the public."

Palaszczuk's comments came as Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy warned on Sunday he thought it was too early for the NRL to begin planning a return.

"I note NSW Health has been dealing with the rugby league," Professor Murphy said.

"My personal view is it is premature to be planning things but that is a matter for NSW."

While the NRL have received a letter from NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller to say they can restart the competition behind closed doors, that at this stage only affects teams permanently basing themselves in the state.

Brisbane chief executive Paul White last week expressed a desire to train and play out of the club's Queensland base, but it is possible that the Gold Coast could base and train themselves out of Tweed Heads or Kingscliff and travel to Sydney for matches.

Meanwhile the Victorian government are yet to clarify if the Storm could train in Melbourne but play in NSW, or if that would break social-distancing rules.

The NRL hopes that current restrictions could change dependent on a continuing drop in new case numbers across the country.