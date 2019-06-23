Queensland's Moses Mbye cleared to play Origin II despite near-death allergic reaction two days ago

Barely 24 hours after a severe allergic reaction reportedly left him close to death, Queensland's Moses Mbye has been remarkably cleared to play tonight's State of Origin II in Perth.

It has been revealed that Maroons team doctor Matt Hislop rushed to Mbye's aid after receiving a phone call for help on Friday morning, only to find the utility slumped outside his Perth hotel room.

News Corp Australia said Moses, 25, went into anaphylactic shock and only had minutes to live after his airways closed by the time Hislop discovered the Wests Tigers captain.

Staying on the same hotel floor, Hislop raced to Mbye's room with a first aid kit and used an anti-allergy injection EpiPen device to revive him.

"Moses developed a serious allergic reaction and he was worried enough to call me straight away," Hislop said in a QRL statement.

"By the time I was able to see him, he was beginning to show signs of the reaction with a skin rash and swelling.

"I started treatment immediately and he responded quickly."

While it gave the Maroons camp a huge scare, Hislop had no problem clearing bench utility Mbye to play in Origin II.

However he revealed Mbye would undergo further tests when he returned to Sydney.

"His vital signs were observed for a number of hours after the event," Hislop said.

"He stabilised and made a complete recovery.

"Moses is medically stable, and there is no risk with him playing or training, but he will need to have further tests done when he returns to Sydney."

Mbye completed the Maroons' captain's run at Optus Stadium on Saturday, giving no indication of the drama that had unfolded 24 hours earlier.

"It was something that came on unexpectedly. I have never experienced anything like that before," Mbye said.

"It was obviously a reaction to something. I started feeling a bit itchy and lightheaded.

"I phoned the doc and he managed it professionally. We had all our supplies here ready to go and we got on top of it early.

"I'm feeling sweet now and ready to play."

Queensland coach Kevin Walters didn't reveal the Mbye medical drama when asked about the utility at Saturday's captain's run.

Walters only spoke about giving Mbye more game time after the Tigers star had just seven minutes off the bench on Origin debut in game one.

"It depends on the situation of the game but we have a lot of confidence in what Moses can bring," Walters said.

"He had just a little window of opportunity in game one, we know he is a terrific player at club level.