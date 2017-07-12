 

Queensland winger Valentine Holmes completes Origin hat-trick with sensational fingertips finish

All the talk before the game was about the Maroons' farewell parade.

The Maroons hero became just the fifth Queenslander to score three tries in a single Origin game - but he really did earn it.
Goodbye to the evergreen Cooper Cronk. See you later comeback kid Billy Slater. And that's all before Queensland champion Johnathan Thurston took to the stage to bid adieu.

It was labelled the party of all State of Origin parties, attended by a record 52,540 crowd.

But after the Maroons extended their dynasty into a 12th year with a 22-6 classic win on Wednesday night, two questions need to be asked.

Are they going off too early?

The Queensland captain made sure the Maroons' great had one last special Origin moment.
And perhaps more pointedly, is this the end for a number of Blues?

A case will certainly be made for the latter, with mainstays - the likes of Mitchell Pearce, Josh Dugan, Blake Ferguson and Brett Morris - largely ineffective at Suncorp Stadium.

Although he played behind a beaten pack, Pearce, who has lost all seven series he has played in against Queensland, twice threw the ball into a player in rare good field opportunities in the first half.

Dugan scored the try that was the catalyst for a short-lived fightback in the second half, but twice lost the ball in attacking positions with loose carries.

Ferguson was reduced to another front-row mule, while the speed Morris once used to turn small gaps into big tries had disappeared.

And that's all before we get to esteemed coach Laurie Daley, who is the only coach in Origin history to have lost four series.

The quick study into the so-called ageing Maroons is far from obvious.

The precision-kicking of the 33-year-old Cronk, who could call it quits at the end of the NRL season, set up their first-half lead.

Slater, the 34-year-old who is without a deal next year, boasted a game-high two line breaks and an equal-high five tackle busts and two offloads.

The Maroons veteran said it would be difficult for both him and Thurston to leave now.

"Tell the guy with the long hair up in the stands it's pretty hard to walk away from it. It is mate. This is what you play the game for, the enjoyment that the game brings you," Slater said.

"Driving on the bus, I could hear the Queenslanders singing out Queensland on the way here - sent goosebumps up my spine. Mate, it's a great feeling."

The performances of starting debutants Cameron Munster and Michael Morgan prove there is certainly life after what is arguably the best team in rugby league history.

Both were immense in the win, particularly Munster, who produced the killer blow with two try assists to extinguish any hope of a Blues comeback.

Question is, there's plenty of life in the old blokes yet. Even for someone like Thurston.

