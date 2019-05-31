TODAY |

Queensland star Kalyn Ponga refuses to discuss crossing codes

AAP
More From
League
NRL

Kalyn Ponga has refused to talk about whether he wants to be a Wallaby.

But the Queensland No.1 has declared he wants to be the next Johnathan Thurston.

Ponga, 21, may be preparing for Sunday's State of Origin II in Perth where Queensland can seal a series-clinching victory.

However, Ponga was on Tuesday peppered by questions about another code.

It was revealed last week that Wallabies coach Michael Cheika spoke with Ponga in what was believed to be a bid to lure the NRL star to rugby.

While Ponga confirmed the phone call, he repeatedly knocked back questions about a possible code switch.

"That (call) was ages ago. But I don't want to touch on that," said Ponga, who is contracted to NRL club Newcastle until the end of the 2021.

Asked if rugby was a future option, Ponga said: "I don't want to touch on that, I am here to focus on Queensland."

The Maroons' X-factor was more forthcoming on his rugby league plans, saying he wanted to emulate NRL great and former North Queensland teammate Thurston.

Ponga made his NRL debut at the Cowboys and played alongside future Immortal Thurston in 2016 and 2017 before his move to Newcastle.

He missed a chance to play Origin with his idol Thurston, who retired from representative football last year when Ponga made his Maroons debut.

However, Ponga hoped lessons learned from Thurston at the Cowboys would help him step up as the next Origin great.

"I would love to be the next JT. That would be cool," said Ponga, who has played just two Origins.

"JT is one of the those blokes who doesn't know what he is going to do, he just does it.

"As someone learning I was just watching what he was doing more than him telling me (at Cowboys) because he is just a freak, and does things off the cuff.

"It was inspiring."

Ponga hoped to take his next step toward his lofty rugby league goal in Origin II - just his second game starting for the Maroons.

"The first 10-20 minutes was the fastest footy I had played but I felt comfortable," he said of Queensland's 18-14 Origin I win.

"I want to build on my last performance and get better.

"And winning the last game, the feeling is something you can't describe but I want to feel it again."

Kalyn Ponga during the Holden State of Origin, Game 2. New South Wales Blues v Queensland Maroons , ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 24th June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Kalyn Ponga in action for the Queensland Maroons during a State of Origin match against the NSW Blues. Source: Photosport
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
Andrew Fifita made sure to give Vatuvei a bit of stick after winning the Dancing with the Stars competition.
'Is that that dancing guy?' Manu Vatuvei teased by former Mate Ma'a Tonga teammate Andrew Fifita
2
Marshall said he feels "embarrassed" getting praise from his teammates about his impact on rugby league in NZ.
Benji Marshall 'taken aback' by praise from Kiwis teammate Shaun Johnson about changing the game
3
New Zealand's Joseph Parker v USA's Alexander Flores. Parker v Flores fight night heavyweight boxing. Christchurch Casino, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 15 December 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker to face 'Samoan Andy Ruiz' in US debut
4
It appears Savea will most likely return to the loose forwards this weekend for his side's play-off match against the Bulls.
Hurricanes forward hails part-time wing Ardie Savea - 'He's pretty quick'
5
The Kiwi swimmer shattered two records tonight at the National Aquatic Centre in North Harbour.
Watch: 'I'm just overwhelmed' - Kiwi Paralympics legend Sophie Pascoe breaks world record
MORE FROM
League
MORE
01:55
The NRL star admitted he had to go into the bathroom to compose himself during a team photoshoot.

Benji Marshall 'got teary' putting Kiwis jersey back on after seven long years
01:57
The Sharks half is expecting a sea of red at Mt Smart this weekend when his side takes on Tonga.

'Are we the home team?' - Shaun Johnson laughs off suggestion of advantage against Tonga
Tonga's Michael Jennings dives over to score a try. Tonga v Samoa, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 4 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Injury rules Tonga's Michael Jennings out of Kiwis Test
00:29
Ahead of his Test comeback, Marshall was put to work this morning.

Benji Marshall made to sweat in intense Kiwis Auckland gym session