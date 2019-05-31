Queensland star Will Chambers joins NSW players in Australian anthem boycott

Queensland star Will Chambers has joined NSW rivals Cody Walker and Josh Addo- Carr by announcing he won't sing the national anthem at next week's State of Origin opener.

Chambers says Advance Australia Fair doesn't represent indigenous Australians and he's made the choice to stay silent during the anthem on Wednesday night at Suncorp Stadium.

While Chambers says his decision is a personal one, he is also hopeful it's part of a wider awakening about the anthem's disconnect with indigenous Australians.

"It doesn't represent us," said Chambers, an Aborigine from Gove in the Northern Territory.

"It's our personal choice and I won't be singing.

"If the guys (indigenous Origin players) don't want to sing it, so be it.

NSW winger Josh Addo-Carr goes over for a try during Game II of State of Origin against the Queensland Maroons. Source: Photosport

"If enough of us stand by and not sing, maybe one day there will be change and that's all we can hope for."

Chambers, with seven Tests for Australia, said as he had learned more about his heritage and history, he'd decided to stop singing the anthem.

After Walker and Chambers' Melbourne teammate Addo-Carr announced they wouldn't sing the anthem, ex-Queensland great Johnathan Thurston called for a referendum on the continued use of Advance Australia Fair.

Chambers said for any change to happen, those in power had to support the move.

"I know I do have an impact in the community and the young generations and rugby league in general," Chambers said.

"There will be people above me who have to make a decision.