Queensland star Billy Slater pushes Darius Boyd as next Maroons No.1

The State of Origin door may not be closed for Darius Boyd after Billy Slater pushed the dumped veteran to be the next Queensland fullback.

Queensland celebrate with Darius Boyd, Johnathon Thurston Billy Slater and Greg Inglis NSW v Qld State of Origin rugby league match at ANZ Stadium, Sydney Australia. Wednesday 27 May 2015. Photo: Paul Seiser/Photosport.co.nz

Queensland Maroons players Darius Boyd, Johnathon Thurston Billy Slater and Greg Inglis celebrate a try.

Source: Photosport

Retiring Maroons custodian Slater, 34, said Newcastle young gun Kalyn Ponga was destined to play Origin but rallied behind 30-year-old Boyd to don the Queensland No.1 jersey next year.

Boyd's days in maroon appeared numbered after the 28-Origin veteran was overlooked for next Wednesday's series opener in Melbourne.

Slater did his best to keep Boyd in the selectors' minds when he backed the Brisbane skipper for 2019 despite agreeing with the Ponga hype.

Slater - a veteran of 29 Origins - is preparing for his last hurrah after announcing he would retire from representative football following this year's series.

"I understand there is a lot of hype around Kalyn at the moment and he is a fantastic young player - he's got a bright future," Slater said of the 20-year- old.

"I have no doubt he will play for Queensland one day. Whether this year or the year after, I am not sure.

"But Darius is a fantastic No.1 as well. He has been there, pretty experienced.

"He had a bad hamstring at the end of last year ... it is going to take a bit to get back.

"But he would certainly be a guy. He has done it before."

Queensland coach Kevin Walters did not rule out Boyd featuring.

"I am happy to pick up the phone this year if we need him," he said.

"There could be an opportunity for Darius to play in this series and I hope there is because he has been a great player for Queensland and Australia."

Slater doesn't think he had seen the last of Boyd or fellow axed veteran Matt Scott in Maroons colours.

"I am sure if Darius and Matty get the opportunity again - and I believe they will - I am sure they will make a difference," he said.

Slater also hoped to make a difference in his Origin swansong.

"It would have been disappointing being selected knowing I was probably past it," he said.

"It's a good felling knowing I can still contribute to the team and not picked for my reputation.

"I would like to finish my rep career making a difference."

