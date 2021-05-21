TODAY |

Queensland Rugby League threatened with court unless Israel Folau approved to play

Source:  AAP

Mining magnate Clive Palmer says Israel Folau will take the Queensland Rugby League to the Federal Court if they don't approve the controversial code- hopper's registration by Wednesday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The controversial code-hopper was grilled over his beliefs as he announced his return to Australian sport. Source: 1 NEWS

Palmer's Mineralogy company is bankrolling Folau's proposed bid to play rugby league for the Southport Tigers in Gold Coast's A-Grade competition this year.

The 32-year-old the dual international, who had his contract terminated by Rugby Australia (RA) in 2019 after saying "hell awaits" gay people in a social media post, is hoping to play for the Tigers alongside brothers John and Eni in the third-tier competition.

Palmer has indicated he wants Folau to be on the field for Southport's clash against Burleigh Bears at Pizzey Park this Saturday.

The QRL has previously indicated it would consider Folau's application to be registered "in line with its rules and processes" but Palmer says he'll take legal action if the decision isn't made by the middle of this week.

"Israel doesn't drink, smoke or take drugs. He has never been charged with a criminal offence" Palmer said in a statement released late on Sunday.

"He loves his wife and his son. He has a rugby playing record second to none.

"If he is not registered by Wednesday, I believe he will issue an injunction in the Federal Court of Australia against the QRL for their discrimination against him on religious grounds."

Folau last played rugby league in Australia in 2010 before pursuing a short- lived AFL career with expansion club GWS and then a rugby union career which included 73 Test appearances for Australia.

He returned to professional rugby league after reaching a legal settlement with RA following his sacking, joining Super League club Catalans in January 2020.

The France-based club have indicated they are considering legal action of their own in the wake of Folau's Southport announcement.

Catalans' football manager Alex Chan said they expected Folau to return at some stage during the year having granted him compassionate leave to deal with family matters in Australia.

Palmer has previously dismissed any suggestion Catalans have a case for compensation.

AAP has sought comment from the QRL.


League
Australia
Religion
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:30
Black Cap Tim Seifert breaks down in tears talking about contracting Covid-19, India isolation
2
Richie McCaw endorses Sam Whitelock as All Blacks' interim captain
3
Super Rugby match in Queenstown up in the air after travel bubble paused
4
MMA fighter Fau Vake dies after Auckland assault
5
Black Ferns, All Blacks sevens complete demolition of Aussies in Tokyo warmup
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Victoria Police launch cold case hub enlisting public to solve murders

Rugby league 'immortal' Bob Fulton dies, aged 73

Rough seas hamper search for five fishing boat crew members after alleged beheading at sea
00:26

NRL refereeing under microscope again after Roosters player put on report four times in one game